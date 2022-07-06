Service King Now Providing Best-in-Class Collision Repairs in Chicago

Operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto collision repair facilities opens first Chicago-proper location on West Fulton Street

CHICAGO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King Collision is now open and offering its streamlined, digital-first automotive collision repair services to the Chicago community at 2738 West Fulton St.

Located just east of Garfield Park, the 22,000-square-foot autobody repair facility features modern finishes that highlight its state-of-the-art auto industry environment. The facility recently opened its doors at the end of the month and created multiple jobs for the local community.

Service King Collision Repair

"We're proud to introduce our industry-leading auto repair services to Chicago and its surrounding communities," said Service King President Jeff McFadden. "We're also excited to be able to provide employment opportunities to those devoted to helping Service King deliver best-in-class services to the area. Service King Chicago will be the new go-to place for top-of-the-line customer service and an overall efficient, technologically advanced vehicle collision repair experience."

Chicago's newest Service King marks the 35th facility in Illinois, with more than 300 locations systemwide. The West Fulton location is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more about Service King, visit serviceking.com.

About Service King Collision®

Service King Collision®, which is now celebrating more than 45 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

For more information and to find a local Service King, visit serviceking.com and follow Service King on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact: Jordan Sandler, Service King Collision

[email protected]

972-930-9933

