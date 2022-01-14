DEER PARK, Ill., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King Collision is now open and offering its streamlined, digital-first automotive collision repair services to the Deer Park community at 20168 N. Rand Road.

The 11,200-square-foot autobody repair facility, located on Rand Road just north of Lake Cook Road, features modern finishes that highlight its state-of-the-art auto industry environment. The facility recently opened its doors at the turn of the year and created multiple jobs for the local community.

Service King Now Providing Best-in-Class Vehicle Collision Repairs in Deer Park

"We're proud to introduce our industry-leading auto repair services to Deer Park and its surrounding communities," said Service King Director of Construction and Development John Gageby. "We're also excited to be able to provide employment opportunities to those devoted to helping Service King deliver best-in-class services to the area. Service King Deer Park will be the new go-to place for top-of-the-line customer service and an overall efficient, technologically advanced vehicle collision repair experience."

Deer Park's first Service King marks the 34th facility in Illinois, with more than 300 locations systemwide. The Deer Park location is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more about Service King, visit serviceking.com.

About Service King Collision®

Service King Collision®, which is now celebrating 45 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

For more information and to find a local Service King, visit serviceking.com and follow Service King on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact:

Mark Carrigan, Service King Collision

972.930.9933

[email protected]

SOURCE Service King Collision Repair