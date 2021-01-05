Service King Opens Two New Houston Locations

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King Collision® has expanded to offer its quality repair services to more of the Houston community. The leading operator of auto body repairs recently opened two new local shops – its Spring Stuebner location at 7323 N. Grand Parkway W. in Spring and its Fairbanks facility located at 14641 Northwest Fwy. in Houston.

Both of the auto collision repair facilities feature Service King's new prototype program that merges modern finishes into an advanced auto industry environment. In addition to LED lighting, new Car-O-Liner Frame Rack systems and a fully-airconditioned shop, these facilities have HVAC systems that help minimize their carbon footprint through optimized performance. The shops' spacious drive-under canopies are another distinguishing characteristic, which provide an indication of confidence, trust and quality as soon as the customer arrives. Like all of Service King's collision repair centers, these new locations also offer a lifetime guarantee on all repairs.

"Due to the pandemic, we originally opened these shops as Satellite Facilities (vehicle intake centers) in June," said Service King Market Vice President Darren DuVall. "So we couldn't be more thrilled to officially open and offer full-production services in both of these shops. Service King's new prototype not only creates an enhanced experience for customers, but it also provides improved workplace quality for our teammates. The Houston community has always been great to us, so we are excited to expand in order to offer more convenient locations for locals that are looking to take advantage of Service King's unmatched auto body repair experience."

Houston's new collision repair facilities are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Service King now has 27 locations in Houston and more than 300 nationwide. To learn more about Service King, visit serviceking.com

About Service King Collision®

Service King Collision®, with more than 40 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

