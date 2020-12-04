Service King Partners with Collin College to Provide Resources for Collision Technology Program

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King Collision® has teamed up with the Collin College Technical Campus to provide ongoing support for the school's Collision Technology Program.

As the leading operator of auto body repairs, Service King has a unique partnership with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), a nonprofit that focuses on pre-employment and preparing the next generation of auto body technicians. Service King's collaboration with CREF enables the company to engage and support technical colleges nationwide through advisory board seat positions and the donation of scholarships and funding opportunities.

As a result, Service King began working with Collin College's Collision Technology Program, located in Allen, Texas. In 2018, Service King began helping the school plan the layout of its future facility, its needed equipment and overall program buildout. Now that Collin College's program officially commenced after the facility's grand opening, Service King plans to join forces with the school to identify top talent for its Apprenticeship Program and has also committed to donate auto parts, which will assist with classroom learning.

"Through our continued partnership with CREF, we are proud to support technical colleges like Collin College across the country," said Sean Huurman, Chief Human Resources Officer for Service King. "It has been an honor to support Collin College, through the introduction from CREF, in the development of curriculum, the launch of its Collision Technology Program and of course, the debut of its state-of-the-art facility. In efforts to expand our support, we've offered to assist with parts and vehicle donations, which the school informed us they would best benefit from. We are thrilled to provide those resources for them."

Each month, Service King will determine the parts that can be donated to Collin College based on availability at a few local, designated shops. The school will collect the donation, which will be used to provide hands-on experience for their students in the classroom.

"Helping students sharpen their skills to prepare the future generation of auto body repair technicians is very rewarding for our team," Huurman said. "We are dedicated to investing in the industry and look forward to supporting the development and expansion of additional programs throughout the country through our partnership with CREF."

"Our involvement with Service King provides students with the opportunity to see something special in the collision repair industry," said CREF Executive Director Clark Plucinksi. "Service King turns seeing into believing by engaging students in ways far beyond what is standard. They continue to find ways to give back to the industry and now more than ever, we are grateful for their partnership during this challenging time."

About Collin College

Collin College serves more than 58,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity degrees. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government and industry, providing customized training and workforce development.

About Service King Collision®

Service King Collision®, with more than 40 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

