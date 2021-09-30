Service King Prepares to Bring Efficient Vehicle Collision Repair Experience to Deer Park, Illinois

DEER PARK, Ill., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King Collision is preparing to introduce its streamlined, digital-first automotive collision repair services to the quaint village of Palatine when it opens a new facility at 20168 N. Rand Road this November.

Service King recently began construction on Deer Park's 11,200-square-foot body repair shop, located at the intersection of Rand Road and Lake Cook Road. Once completed, the new facility will feature modern finishes that highlight its state-of-the-art auto industry environment.

"With 45 years of experience leading the automotive repair industry, Service King is proud to extend its services to Deer Park and its surrounding communities," said Service King Director of Construction and Development John Gageby. "We look forward to putting Deer Park locals and visitors alike at the center of an efficient, technologically advanced vehicle repair experience with our best-in-class services."

In the weeks ahead, the new facility will seek up to 12 individuals to join its team in delivering exceptional customer service. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by visiting careers.serviceking.com/jobs.

When Deer Park's first Service King opens, it will mark the 34th facility in Illinois with more than 300 locations systemwide. To learn more about Service King, visit serviceking.com.

About Service King Collision®

Service King Collision®, which is now celebrating 45 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

