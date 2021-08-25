Service King Prepares to Debut LEED Certified Facility in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King Collision is set to introduce a sustainable, energy-efficient approach to the collision repair industry in San Antonio when it opens a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified facility at 7507 W. Loop 1604 N. in Alamo Ranch in early January 2022.

Service King Collision to open new sustainable prototype in Alamo Ranch in January 2022

The LEED certification is recognized as the most widely used green building rating system in the world. San Antonio's new collision repair facility earned its LEED certification, which recognizes its achievements in area planning, sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection, waste reduction, indoor environmental quality, innovative strategies and attention to priority regional issues.

"Our team is eager to complete this eco-friendly project," said Service King Director of Development John Gageby. "We're really proud of our new San Antonio facility's comprehensive approach to sustainability and emphasis on strategies for environmental and health performance."

When the new 13,600-square-foot body repair shop opens, it will mark the 14th Service King in the San Antonio area and 95th in Texas, with more than 300 locations systemwide.

"At Service King, we strive to improve the communities we serve by getting our customers back on the road with seamless repairs," said Service King President Jeff McFadden. "As we open this new facility, we look forward to providing a best-in-class experience for our customers, partners, and even more of the San Antonio community as we continue to expand further across our home state."

In the weeks ahead, the new facility will welcome up to 20 new teammates to join its family in delivering world-class customer service. To apply, visit careers.serviceking.com/jobs. To learn more about Service King, visit serviceking.com.

About Service King Collision®

Service King Collision®, which is now celebrating 45 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

For more information and to find a local Service King, visit serviceking.com and follow Service King on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact: Emily Ashmun, Service King Collision

[email protected]

Jami Sharp

[email protected]

469-426-7657

SOURCE Service King Collision

Related Links

http://serviceking.com/

