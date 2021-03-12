Service King Prepares to Make Its Sugar Land Debut

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King Collision is bringing 45 years of collision repair experience to Sugar Land, Texas, a suburb of Houston. Come this spring, Service King will open its doors at 10215 S. Texas State Highway 6.

The nearly 14,000-square-foot auto collision repair facility will feature Service King's new prototype program that merges modern finishes into an advanced auto industry environment. In addition to new Car-O-Liner Frame Rack systems and a fully air-conditioned shop, the facility will have HVAC systems that help minimize its carbon footprint through optimized performance. The shop's spacious drive-under canopies are another distinguishing characteristic, which provides an indication of customer convenience, confidence and trust as soon as the customer arrives.

"What better way to celebrate our 45th anniversary than to introduce the Service King promise to the Sugar Land community," said Service King President Jeff McFadden. "First established in Dallas, the company stands proud in our Texas roots and looks forward to serving our customers and carriers in expanded areas across our home state."

Service King provides free online photo estimates as well as convenient rental options and towing arrangements. Undergoing a rigorous quality control inspection, the safety and satisfaction of each repair is Service King's top priority. Like all Service King shops, the Sugar Land location will also offer a lifetime guarantee on all repairs. The company's certified technicians are designated I-CAR Gold Class to ensure all vehicles are returned to pre-accident condition.

When Sugar Land's new collision repair facility opens, it will mark the 28th Service King in the Houston area and 96th in Texas, with more than 300 locations systemwide. Service King Sugar Land will maintain the operating hours of Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. To learn more about Service King, visit serviceking.com.

About Service King Collision®

Service King Collision®, which is now celebrating 45 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

