Service King Provides Ongoing Support for Veterans Through Employment Initiatives

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through recent, current and future initiatives, Service King Collision® has shown its continuous commitment to the brave men and women who protect and serve our country.

On Nov. 5, Service King participated in the North Central Texas Red, White and You virtual career fair, hosted by the Texas Workforce Commission and Texas Veterans Commission. During the event, Service King Chief Human Resources Officer Sean Huurman hosted a webinar for veterans attending to provide a company overview and discuss job openings.

"For many years, our company has been dedicated to supporting our nation's heroes," Huurman said. "We know veterans make exceptional employees, so Service King is always exploring ways to recruit, train and retain them within our organization. We are very proud of the veterans we employ, and we look forward to a future with even more veterans on our team."

In the past five years, Service King has launched several strategic programs to employ veterans, and plans to continue developing innovative hiring solutions in the future.

Recently, the leading national operator of auto body repair introduced its Hire Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program in the Seattle market. In partnership with Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, Service King had two veterans participate as fellows in its associate general manager training track. In 2021, Service King plans to roll out this program in strategic markets across the country to help build a pipeline of general manager talent.

In 2015, the auto collision repair company launched a successful recruiting initiative – Mission 2 Hire – in which Service King pledged to hire 500 veterans in five years. After reaching its goal before the end of 2018, Service King is now focusing on the expansion of its Mission 2 Hire program.

Through Mission 2 Hire and with the help of a new strategic partnership with Direct Employer, Service King will be able to aggregate all of its open jobs and send them directly to military job boards to boost interest among candidates.

Service King is also in the process of developing a Veteran Employee Resource Group (ERG) to help retain its veteran teammates and drive referrals to attract additional talent into the organization.

