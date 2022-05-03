Service King Seeks to Hire Hundreds of Teammates Systemwide

Operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities currently hiring for all positions across the U.S.

DALLAS , May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King announced today that the company is actively seeking hundreds of teammates to help transform the way collision repair operates and set the standard for how customer service is performed.

Service King prides itself in offering a strong foundation for its teammates to build a career where they can succeed, grow professionally within the organization and earn more than the competition. The operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities offers weekly pay and extensive benefits on day one, so its teammates and their families can be at their healthiest and best.

In addition to providing market-leading wages, competitive health benefits, 401K retirement plans and paid time off, Service King sets itself apart in the industry with unique teammate perks. Service King proudly offers commuter benefits, legal benefits, identity theft protection, pet insurance, a benefit hub discount mall and more. Teammates are offered backup childcare, the option to purchase insurance for their tools, access to a Personal Health Pro Consultant to assist with any healthcare needs, as well as access to a Service King Credit Union and much more. The organization also prioritizes its teammates' health and wellness and offers a Teammate Assistance Program (EAP), which provides confidential and professional counseling at no cost.

"Our teammates are the core of Service King," said Service King Chief Human Resources Officer Sean Huurman. "We ensure that our teammates feel valued and included, and we prioritize personal opportunities and professional security. The financial, physical and mental well-being of our teammates must be a top priority for us, if we wish to stay committed to our core values of integrity, family, service, quality and growth. We do so much more than fix cars – we build careers. We're looking for hundreds of qualified and driven candidates to join our family and start their Service King journey today."

Service King is currently hiring for all positions – including body tech, painters, shop assistants, parts managers and more. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at careers.serviceking.com. To learn more about Service King, visit serviceking.com.

About Service King Collision

Service King Collision, which is now celebrating more than 45 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

For more information and to find a local Service King, visit serviceking.com and follow Service King on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

