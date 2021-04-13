Service King Supports Local Homeless Community Through Zane Gang Donations

DALLAS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks Service King's 45th anniversary, and its passion and drive to help others through the act of service remains steadfast.

Service King donates hand sanitizer, buckets and thermometers to DFW nonprofit Zane Gang.

Committed to giving back to the communities it serves, Service King recently donated around 5,600 33-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer, nearly 7,000 10-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer, 64 five-gallon buckets and 400 thermometers to local 501(c)(3) charity organization, Zane Gang. The nonprofit is a mobile van in the Dallas-Fort Worth area that aims to help those struggling with homelessness, hunger and access to basic needs.

"At Service King, one of our shared values is the calling to serve," said Service King President Jeff McFadden. "Service King was founded in DFW, so in celebration of our 45th anniversary, we are giving back to the community where it all began. Through our involvement with Zane Gang, we hope to make an impact across a local community that is affected by homelessness."

Service King chose to partner with Zane Gang because it is an organization that puts items directly into the hands of those who need them. Service King obtained the donated excess supplies from bulk orders during the height of the pandemic.

"We were thrilled when Service King came to us with a desire to provide these essential supplies," said Zane Gang President and Owner Kim Garrett. "The homeless community was greatly impacted during the pandemic, so Service King's donation was crucial in helping those struggling."

Zane Gang also supports homeless veterans, students and the elderly. Service King has shown its continuous commitment to the brave men and women who protect and serve our country, through initiatives such as its Hire Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and Mission to Hire.

About Service King Collision®

Service King Collision®, which is now celebrating 45 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

