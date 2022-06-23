Service King Unveils First-Ever LEED-Certified Facility in San Antonio

Operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities opened new energy-efficient prototype in Alamo Ranch

SAN ANTONIO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King's comprehensive approach to sustainability and emphasis on strategies for environmental and health performance was brought to life through its first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified facility in San Antonio.

Service King Collision Repair

Located at 7507 W. Loop 1604 N. in Alamo Ranch, the new 13,600-square-foot body repair shop features a LEED certification – recognized as the most widely used green building rating system in the world. San Antonio's new collision repair facility earned its LEED certification, which identifies its achievements in area planning, sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection, waste reduction, indoor environmental quality, innovative strategies and attention to priority regional issues.

"Our team is incredibly proud to debut our first LEED-certified facility and introduce an energy-efficient approach to the collision repair industry," said Service King President Jeff McFadden. "Service King is committed to providing a best-in-class experience for our customers while abiding by leading sustainability practices, and our new San Antonio location reflects exactly that."

Service King's newest San Antonio facility is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. This opening marks the 14th Service King in the San Antonio area and 95th in Texas, with more than 300 locations systemwide.

About Service King Collision®

Service King Collision® is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

