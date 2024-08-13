SERVICE LOGIC ANNOUNCES CEO RETIREMENT AND APPOINTMENT OF SUCCESSOR

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the Board of Directors, Service Logic (the "Company") has appointed Jason Richardson as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Board Member effective September 1, 2024. After guiding the business for the past 11 years, Craig Steinke will step down as CEO and assume the role of Executive Chairman. Craig will remain a Board Member and maintain an advisory role to the Service Logic senior management team. Jason will report directly to the Board of Directors and have decision-making authority for operating the business.

Chris McCollum, Partner at Leonard Green & Partners ("LGP"), has overseen LGP's investment in Service Logic as a Board Member for the past 4 years. Regarding Craig's transition to an Executive Chairman role, Chris McCollum said, "Craig Steinke leaves behind a tremendous legacy by establishing a hyper growth strategy that took Service Logic from approximately $150 million of revenue in 2013 to over $2.2 billion of revenue in 2024. Craig's vision and commitment to a decentralized business model with nimble, entrepreneurial-driven leaders driving local operations was the foundation for this success. He also designed and developed Service Logic's acquisitions program, which propelled significant growth of the business during his tenure. We want to congratulate Craig on an incredible career and thank him for his many years of service to the Company. We are thrilled that Craig will stay onboard in an Executive Chairman capacity, and Craig is committed to supporting the management team with its strategic direction."

Service Logic CEO, Craig Steinke, announces retirement. The Board of Directors have named Jason Richardson as successor. Post this

With Jason Richardson assuming the title of CEO, Chris McCollum said, "We are excited to announce Jason Richardson as CEO of Service Logic. As CEO, he will also join the Board of Directors of the Company. Jason has been a key member of the Service Logic management team for the past 8 years and has a proven record for being innovative and transformative to the business while staying committed to the Company's core values. Service Logic has a deep bench of talented leaders, and we are proud that the organization was able to grow and develop its next CEO from within the existing management team. We are confident in Jason's ability to lead Service Logic into its next chapter."

Jason Richardson has over 15 years of experience, including 8 years with Service Logic. Most recently, Jason served as Chief Strategy Officer where he oversaw Operations, Sales, and Information Technology. Jason originally joined Service Logic in 2015 and served in many roles within the Finance function, including Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller.

Jason Richardson said, "I am firmly committed to our core values and our decentralized business model. It represents who we are and how we treat our people. Our people are our #1 asset and the key to our success. We will continue to focus on evolving the organization to manage the growth and to further capitalize on the opportunities that exist within our large network of business units. We believe strongly that there is more work to be done to continue learning from and further supporting one another. Our promise and commitment to our business units remains unchanged. You run your business. We support you."

About Service Logic

Service Logic is the largest privately held network of HVAC and mechanical services companies in the United States and Canada. Service Logic acquires and partners with thriving local providers to deliver comprehensive HVAC and building automation services to their customers through their portfolio of over 100 locations nationwide. For more information, please visit www.servicelogic.com.

SOURCE Service Logic