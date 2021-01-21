Service Management Experts at Jolt Consulting Group Report 2020 Revenue Growth of 23%

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolt Consulting Group, a leading provider of transformational business and technology services for service organizations announced that in 2020 the company achieved record results across all key financial and operational categories.

"I'm pleased to announce our 2020 results with records across our company operating metrics including revenues, gross margin and net profit. It is evident from the number of consulting engagements —225+ and growing—that our clients value our unparalleled expertise in the service industry. Our ability to advise our clients from both a business operations and technology perspective is a key Jolt differentiator," stated Jeff Oskin, CEO/President of Jolt Consulting Group. "Achieving these records in the midst of a pandemic is a testament to the expertise of our team and the business outcomes we have delivered for our clients. Jolt is poised for substantial growth in 2021 as we expect to more than double in size during the year."

2020 Notable Jolt Consulting Group Accomplishments:

Increased revenue by 23%, the 4th consecutive year of 20%+ growth;

Achieved a 100% increase in profitability, not including any one-time income gains;

Grew our number of employees by 40% amidst a global pandemic;

Entered into a strategic partnership with ServiceMax, positioning Jolt Consulting Group into the top 1% of Salesforce partners able to implement the Salesforce Field Service and ServiceMax Asset 360 solutions;

Secured the largest Salesforce implementation and Azure Managed Services projects in company history;

Expanded our Salesforce Cloud expertise by adding certifications in Digital Engagement, Visual Remote Assistant, Pardot, Manufacturing Cloud, Einstein and Tableau to our existing expertise in Sales & Service Cloud, Field Service and Communities;

Achieved 99.99% solution uptime for our Microsoft Azure hosting and managed service clients;

Joined Pledge 1% empowering our employees to donate a portion of their work time to give back in their communities;

Launched a new Jolt website including a Knowledge Exchange designed to provide service industry executives with thought leadership and tangible take-aways to improve their organizations;

Featured in several prominent service industry publications including Field Technologies Online.

About Jolt Consulting Group

Jolt Consulting Group is a provider of transformational business and technology services for organizations specializing in customer service and field service management. Jolt was founded with the core belief that the business of Service can and should be the great differentiator in the marketplace and our vision is to help our customers better connect with their customers through improvements in their people, processes and technologies. We continuously work to improve customer engagement for our clients, thus our motto – Accelerate Growth Through Customer Engagement. Jolt's team is comprised of industry veterans who each year have improved over 4.8 million customer experiences.

For more information, visit www.joltconsultinggroup.com or contact Ivan Moore, [email protected], 914-474-7162

SOURCE Jolt Consulting Group