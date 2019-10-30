Service One Transportation Class A Truck Driving Jobs Offer Growing Career Opportunities for Women

PLYMOUTH, Wis., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent analysis by the American Trucking Associations (ATA), the trucking industry was short about 60,800 drivers in 2018, and that shortfall could surpass 160,000 within 10 years.(1) Rachel Leibovici, a Class A driver with Wisconsin trucking and logistics company Service One Transportation, is one of a growing number of women who recognized that rising demand could translate to improved career prospects. She encourages other females to explore truck driving jobs, and explains why she chose to build her career with Service One Transportation.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) surveys reveal that women accounted for 46.9% of the U.S. labor force as of 2018, yet they only represented 6.6% of the nation's 3,549,000 driver/sales workers and truck drivers—or roughly 234,234 in total.(2) Leibovici says there are a number of reasons women may want to consider trucking careers, including greater earning potential and wage equality, good benefit packages, flexible schedules, and the ability to work independently.

Leibovici acknowledges that being a female truck driver can come with its own set of problems and challenges, but she believes choosing the right trucking company can make a world of difference. "After starting my career at a mega-size carrier where my concerns and suggestions were routinely dismissed or ignored, I can't overstate how much I appreciate the way Service One really listens to me and responds to any issues I have right away," she noted. "Being with a company that values me as a person—not just a truck number or 'meat in the seat'—really solidifies the love I have for my career choice."

Mike Myszewski, Vice President of Operations and Logistics for Service One Transportation, believes women have an important role to play in the future of trucking. "Since our inception, Service One has been committed to providing equal opportunities for women to have a fulfilling career in the trucking industry, whether on our office team or in the driver's seat," he asserted. "Women have been instrumental to the success our company has achieved over the past 22 years, and we anticipate they will continue be a growing and highly valued presence within our Service One family."

Numerous testimonials on the Service One website attest to why the company has become a top choice for truck driving jobs in Wisconsin and neighboring states. Many drivers sign on for the excellent per-mile pay, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, and 401(k) with company match), and paid vacations and holidays. Others were drawn by the company's strong safety record and modern fleet, which will soon add four 2020 Kenworth T680 trucks with 76-inch sleepers. Many veteran drivers credit their long tenure to Service One's family-oriented culture, including its family (and pet) rider program, as well as the company's genuine respect and appreciation for them.

Leibovici urges women seeking better job opportunities to consider a trucking career, and she advises her fellow Midwesterners to check out Service One. "I really can't imagine being valued any more than I am here, which is why I love being part of the Service One family," she concluded.

Service One CDL Truck Driving Job Opportunities

Service One currently has openings for Class A commercial driver's license (CDL) company drivers and owner-operators. The Wisconsin trucking company welcomes applicants from its home state and surrounding areas in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota. For more driver testimonials and details on Service One Transportation and its available trucking jobs in Wisconsin, visit https://www.serviceonetransportation.com/truck-driving-jobs/.

About Service One Transportation, Inc.:

Headquartered outside Plymouth, Wisconsin, Service One Transportation offers a full range of trucking and logistic services—including truckload, volume less than truckload (LTL) and expedited shipping—throughout the 48 contiguous United States and all Canadian provinces. Dan Flagstad, Sr. founded Service One in 1997 with a single truck; today, Dan Flagstad, Jr. oversees the family-owned and operated business, which now employs more than 50 drivers. The Wisconsin trucking company has earned multiple safety awards—including National Fleet Safety, Highway Safety and Workplace Safety—from the Great West Casualty Company. For more information on Service One Transportation and its trucking, warehousing, logistics and supply chain solutions, visit https://serviceonetransportation.com.

