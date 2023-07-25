Service One Transportation: Filling Seats and Tackling Driver Shortage with Trailblazing Approaches to Attract CDL Drivers

Wisconsin-based Service One, "where great service lives," actively recruits new drivers by providing innovative training and game-changing solutions to meet evolving industry demands.

PLYMOUTH, Wis., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service One Transportation, Inc. announces that it is actively seeking value-driven Class A CDL company drivers and owner-operators. The Wisconsin trucking company welcomes applicants from its home state and surrounding areas. Drivers can expect a safe, comfortable, and modern fleet of trucks; a top-tier, in-house maintenance team; and a full suite of benefits, including excellent per-mile earnings, paid vacations, and holidays, and first-rate medical, dental, vision, and life insurance. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the Service One website for driver testimonials and information on the company and its available trucking jobs in Wisconsin.

Service One Transportation CDL Truck

"Ever since Service One was founded, we have been a leader in providing our employees with as much work-life balance as possible. Our dispatch team works extremely hard to ensure our drivers get home for those important life moments that shouldn't be missed. That means when drivers let us know they need to be home for that wedding, anniversary, ball game, or whatever event it may be, the dispatch team will find the run for them that will make that happen," says Mike Myszewski Vice President of Service One.

The Impact of the Driver Shortage

Over the past decade, the trucking industry has faced a scarcity of drivers, impacting the economy and supplier costs. With over two-thirds of freight relying on highways, this shortage can result in increased consumer prices, shipping delays, and store shortages.

In a similar vein, age, gender, and the trucker lifestyle all have an impact on the recruitment of qualified drivers. The commercial truck driver workforce in the U.S. has an average age of 55 years, posing a concerning situation as a significant number of these drivers are expected to retire in the next 10-20 years. This impending scenario is approaching a critical juncture with potential risks.

Always on the cutting edge of the industry, Service One is taking steps to address the driver shortage and engage the next generation of drivers. "The new breed of driver does not want to be gone for weeks at a time." For us, that means sending the driver out on Sunday/Monday and returning them to Wisconsin by Friday/Sunday, ideally. With the introduction of video calls, facetime, and other forms of electronic communication, most drivers are now more electronically connected with their families. Also, fewer, and fewer of them can drive manual transmissions, so we like to address that by providing the opportunity to train on manual trucks so they can add that skill and update their CDL," says Myszewski.

Service One Tackling the Issues

As a leading transportation company, Service One takes proactive steps to address driver shortages. They utilize innovative routing techniques to decrease driving hours and enhance efficiency. Prioritizing work-life balance, Service One implements a family-first scheduling policy, allowing drivers to prioritize time with their loved ones. They offer competitive pay packages, appreciating the importance of fair compensation in attracting and retaining skilled drivers. Generous vacation and holiday benefits, along with comprehensive insurance coverage, ensure employee satisfaction. Furthermore, Service One promotes long-term financial security through a 401K plan, underscoring their commitment to driver welfare.

Appealing to Female Drivers

Per the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, "women make up 47% of the nation's workforce but only account for 6% of commercial truck drivers."[1] Service One is dedicated to making the trucking industry more appealing to women through equal pay, childcare benefits, flexible schedules, and maternity/sick leave. They prioritize creating a welcoming work environment, understanding, and addressing women's unique needs and challenges to attract and retain talent.

These collective efforts by Service One aim to not only address driver shortages but also create a rewarding and supportive environment for all their employees. As the country continues to face a truck driver shortage, forward-thinking Service One invites interested drivers and candidates to visit their website to learn more about this full-service logistics and transportation company on the cutting edge of the industry and its available opportunities.

About Service One Transportation: Headquartered outside Plymouth, Wisconsin, Service One Transportation offers a full range of trucking and logistic services—including truckload, volume less than truckload (LTL) and expedited shipping—throughout the 48 contiguous United States and all Canadian provinces. Dan Flagstad, Sr. founded Service One in 1997 with a single truck; today, Dan Flagstad, Jr. oversees the family-owned and operated business, which now employs more than 50 drivers. The Wisconsin trucking company has earned multiple safety awards—including National Fleet Safety, Highway Safety and Workplace Safety.

[1] https://www.bls.gov/ooh/transportation-and-material-moving/heavy-and-tractor-trailer-truck-drivers.htm

