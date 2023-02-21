Service One Transportation, Inc. Puts Driver Well-Being at the Forefront with Emphasis on Truck Driver Health, and Safety

As supply chain demands impact drivers, the Wisconsin-based full-service logistics and transportation company known for treating drivers like family is redoubling its commitment to driver health, well-being, and safety.

PLYMOUTH, Wis., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service One Transportation, Inc. a leading transportation provider, is pleased to be putting an even greater emphasis on driver health, well-being, and safety at a time when the trucking industry is at a crossroads.

Truck drivers play an important role in the supply chain, putting in long hours while dealing with difficult road conditions and the physical demands of the job. Service One Transportation understands the value of drivers and, as a result, offers a variety of health and wellness benefits to drivers.

Service One Transportation Truck

According to Mike Myszewski, Vice President, "When I think about employee or driver wellness, in my mind, it starts with really knowing the people who are with you. That type of knowledge makes it a whole lot easier to recognize when someone may be struggling physically or mentally. One we recognize that someone with whom we work with is struggling, the goal then for us as a company is to be able to help them in the best manner possible. We take a lot of pride in the relations that forge here at Service One and it's just not lip service when we say that we care about all our employees' well-being."

Promoting Physical and Mental Wellness for Truck Drivers on and off the Road

Access to Service One's exclusive Wellness Center is one of the key benefits the company provides to its drivers. Drivers can use the Wellness Center for a variety of personal health and wellness counselling services with trained professionals, as well as smoking cessation services. Drivers are also encouraged to participate in preventive screenings for cancer, sleep apnea, and other health issues. All of this comes at no cost to the employee.

Another popular wellness initiative is the Pet program, which allows a single Dog or Cat weighing less than 85 pounds to travel with the driver. Service One Transportation recognizes the positive impact that pet companionship can have on truck drivers, providing comfort and reducing stress levels on long hauls.

Likewise, the driver bonus program is a beneficial action plan that increases overall driver satisfaction, happiness, and well-being. The quarterly driver bonus program is based on a scorecard that grades performance in eight categories. This information is tabulated and used in a formula to calculate the total bonus payment based on the miles driven in the quarter.

Prioritizing Driver Safety

In addition to driver health and well-being, Service One is committed to driver safety. As Myszewski puts it, " Wellness and driver safety go hand in hand. Service One has built a culture of safety from the day the doors opened here and it's something we all take extremely seriously. Our drivers understand how important it is for them to be the safest drivers on the road. Not only for their sake, but for every person they share the road with each day they are doing their job."

In terms of safety, Service One implements video training, ensures drivers have properly maintained equipment, and invites experts to driver meetings to discuss best practices for professional truck drivers.

The future of trucking is dependent on the future of truckers, and Service One is proud to be at the forefront of ensuring drivers have access to the best health and wellness programs, safety initiatives, and top compensation to ensure a wholistic approach to driver satisfaction.

Service One CDL Truck Driving Job Opportunities

Service One is actively hiring value-driven, Class A CDL company drivers and owner-operators. Drivers can expect a safe, comfortable, and modern fleet of trucks; a top-notch, in-house maintenance team; and a full suite of benefits, including excellent per-mile earnings, paid vacations and holidays, and top-tier medical, dental, vision, and life insurance. For driver testimonials and details on Service One Transportation and its available trucking jobs in Wisconsin, visit https://www.serviceonetransportation.com/class-a-cdl-truck-driver-jobs/.

About Service One Transportation, Inc.

Headquartered outside Plymouth, Wisconsin, Service One Transportation offers a full range of trucking and logistic services—including truckload, volume less than truckload (LTL) and expedited shipping—throughout the 48 contiguous United States and all Canadian provinces. Dan Flagstad, Sr. founded Service One in 1997 with a single truck; today, Dan Flagstad, Jr. oversees the family-owned and operated business, which now employs more than 50 drivers. The Wisconsin trucking company has earned multiple safety awards—including National Fleet Safety, Highway Safety and Workplace Safety—from the Great West Casualty Company. For more information on Service One Transportation visit https://www.serviceonetransportation.com/.

Media Inquiries:

Dan Flagstad, Jr.

President

Service One Transportation, Inc.

https://www.serviceonetransportation.com/

(920) 467-4793

Toll-free at (888) 988-3344

SOURCE Service One Transportation, Inc.