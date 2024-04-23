Service One Transportation, Inc. Renews with The U.S. EPA SmartWay® Transport Partnership

PLYMOUTH, Wis., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Service One Transportation, Inc. today announced that it has submitted and received approval for their current data submission to the SmartWay® Transport Partnership, an innovative collaboration between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry. The SmartWay Transport Partnership provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods movement supply chains.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recognizes Service One Transportation, Inc. as a Registered SmartWay® Transport Partner.

Service One Transportation, Inc. will continue to contribute to the partnership's savings of 379 million barrels of oil, $52 billion on fuel costs and 162 million metric tons of CO2, 2.8 million short tons of NOx and 114,000 short tons of PM. This is the equivalent of the annual electricity use in twenty-four million homes. By joining SmartWay Transport Partnership, Service One Transportation, Inc. demonstrates its strong environmental leadership and corporate responsibility.

"For more than a decade, Service One Transportation has been a proud participant in the SmartWay Transport Partnership. Our mission to provide our customers with superior service while at the same time being a sustainability leader in transportation only reinforces our commitment to the SmartWay Partnership," said Mike Myszewski, Vice President of Operations and Logistics.

Developed jointly in early 2003 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Charter Partners, the innovative SmartWay program has been making significant strides in promoting sustainability and reducing environmental impact for the past 20 years. Represented by industry stakeholders, environmental groups, American Trucking Associations, and Business for Social Responsibility, this program has become a leading example of successful collaboration between the government and private sectors.

Partners rely upon EPA's SmartWay tools and approaches to track and reduce emissions and fuel use from goods movement. The Partnership currently has nearly 4,000 Partners including shippers, logistics companies, trucks, rail, barge, and multimodal carriers.

About Service One Transportation:

Headquartered outside Plymouth, Wisconsin, Service One Transportation offers a full range of trucking and logistic services—including truckload, volume less than truckload (LTL) and expedited shipping—throughout the forty-eight contiguous United States and all Canadian provinces. Dan Flagstad, Sr. founded Service One in 1997 with a single truck; today, Dan Flagstad, Jr. oversees the family-owned and operated business, which now employs more than fifty drivers. The Wisconsin trucking company has earned multiple safety awards—including National Fleet Safety, Highway Safety and Workplace Safety.

For more information about Service One Transportation, Inc., visit https://www.serviceonetransportation.com/ or call 920-467-4793.

For information about the SmartWay Transport Partnership visit www.epa.gov/smartway.

CONTACT:

Mike Myszewski

Vice President of Operations-Logistics

Service One Transportation, Inc.

920-467-4793

SOURCE Service One Transportation, Inc.