According to "Global Service Robotics Market By Operating Environment, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022", service robotics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% by 2022, owing to surging investments and increasing demand for service robotics from defense, logistics and healthcare sectors.Rising acceptance of humanoids, increasing adoption of personal robotics, and growing demand for telepresence & mobile service robotics are among the key factors expected to fuel the global service robotics market during forecast period.



Moreover, growing popularity of socially intelligent service robotics and highly advanced technology enabled service robotics is anticipated to result in generation of huge opportunities for global service robotics companies in the coming years. Some of the major companies operating in the global service robotics market are Intuitive Surgical, Inc., NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., iRobot Corporation, AeroVironment, Inc., Singapore Technologies Kinetics Ltd, Kongsberg Maritime AS, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, etc.



"Global Service Robotics Market By Operating Environment, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022", discusses the following aspects of service robotics market globally:

•Service Robotics Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Operating Environment (Land, Aerial & Marine), By Application (Professional Vs Personal), By End User (Healthcare, Defense, Field, Logistics & Others), By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with service robotics manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



