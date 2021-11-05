Service Robotics Market to grow at a CAGR of 22.58% by 2025|Increasing Adoption of Robotics in Diverse Fields of Application to Boost Growth|17000+ Technavio Reports

Service Robotics Market 2021-2025:Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Service Robotics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. CYBERDYNE Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., DeLaval International AB, Exyn Technologies, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Irobot Corp., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Northrop Grumman Corp., SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., and SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Service Robotics Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The growing demand for robotic automation processes, increasing adoption of robotics in diverse fields of application, and the increasing use of IoT in robots for cost-effective predictive maintenance will offer immense growth opportunities for Service Robotics Market . However, the high cost associated with robotic systems will hamper the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Service Robotics Market 2021-2025: Key Regions

44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for service robotics in APAC. The increasing adoption of robotics in diverse fields of application will facilitate the service robotics market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Service Robotics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Professional Robots



Personal Robots

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Service Robotics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist service robotics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the service robotics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the service robotics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of service robotics market vendors

Service Robotics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.58% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 35.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CYBERDYNE Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., DeLaval International AB, Exyn Technologies, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Irobot Corp., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Northrop Grumman Corp., SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., and SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

