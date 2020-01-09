Service Thread, Advanced Manufacturer of Engineered Technical Yarns and Industrial Sewing Threads Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

LAURINBURG, N.C., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Thread, an advanced manufacturer of engineered technical yarns and industrial sewing threads announces today that Sam M. Butler III has appointed Jay Todd as the new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Butler, his colleague and close acquaintance and former chief executive officer of the company will continue as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the firm.

Jay Todd, Chief Executive Officer - Service Thread

As Operations Manager, CFO, and COO Jay led, managed, and developed a business strategy for Service Thread's 130-member workforce. During his almost 24-year tenure at Service Thread, the company grew from 32 employees and 30,000 square feet to 130 employees with two operating locations in Scotland County totaling 225,000 square feet.

Sam Butler III says, "Jay is a proven senior executive and a strong strategic thinker. He has done an outstanding job over the past several years developing a strong management team, leading strategic information technology advancements, and transforming our company into an innovative leader in the technical textile industry".

Jay currently serves as the Lumber River Workforce Development Board (LRWDB) Chairman and received the Board Member of the Year Award in 2009, 2013, and 2019. He also serves as the President of the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Association (FIBCA), Chairman of the Laurinburg Scotland Chamber of Commerce in 2019, and as Chairman of the City of Laurinburg's Downtown Advisory Committee and as Secretary for the Scotia Village Advisory Board. Jay also serves as a board member for the Cape Fear Boy Scouts Executive Council, RCC Foundation Board, and the Scotland Memorial Foundation.

Jay holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Business Administration from St. Andrews University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Elon University.

Service Thread, an engineered textile yarn products manufacturing company in Laurinburg, NC started in 1949 by Sam M. Butler. Today the company is recognized as one of the leading advanced manufacturers in North Carolina in Workforce Development, Safety, Community Development, and Innovation. An ISO 9001: 2015 registered company, Service Thread is a leading supplier to the thermoplastic hose, flexible packaging, telecommunications wire, and cable and industrial sewing industries.

