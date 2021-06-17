Service to the customer above all else prevails as Ambs Call Center earns the 2021 ATSI Award of Excellence

Call centers from across North America and the United Kingdom take part in the Award of Excellence program. Wherein, independent judges make random test calls to participating call centers.

Service to the customer above all else prevails as Ambs Call Center earns 2nd ATSI Award of Excellence despite pandemic

These 'secret shopper' calls occurred over a six-month period and took place for the second year in a row during the global pandemic. Each call is scored on several criteria, including:

Courteousness of call center agent

Speed of calls answered

Information accuracy

Knowledge of account

Overall impression of call

"The ATSI Award of Excellence is essential to our members and their employees to continually evaluate the service levels they are providing to their clients. It enables them to identify areas of greatness, as well as places that need attention. We've had members that have participated in the program for decades and look forward to winning their awards each year." Says ATSI President Tifani Leal.

The award started 25 years ago as a means to improve the overall quality of the call center industry by setting expectations and measurements to ensure a successful call handling experience.

"Service to the customer above all else is one of our core values at Ambs Call Center. I am beyond proud of our team's dedication to our clients. Being able to celebrate the 2021 ATSI Award of Excellence with our team is an absolute thrill. Especially considering all the challenges we've faced with the pandemic." Says Aaron Boatin, President of Ambs Call Center.

