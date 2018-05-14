Service your HVAC system and save before the heat of summer

Georgia Power customers can qualify for the Residential HVAC Service Program rebate by having a participating contractor conduct a diagnostic assessment on the system when temperatures are over 75 degrees Fahrenheit and make improvements specific to the program. To learn more and participate in the program, click here.

Other simple ways to save money and energy this summer:

Use your Fans – A ceiling fan will allow you to raise the thermostat setting by as much as 4 degrees Fahrenheit with no reduction in comfort. During moderately hot weather, ceiling fans may allow you to avoid using your air conditioner altogether.

Air Vents – To maintain consistent temperatures throughout your home, keep air vents and registers clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains and rugs.

Pool Planning – Pool pumps can use a significant amount of energy when running constantly. Operate pool pumps the minimum number of hours needed to keep the pool clean and invest in a timer to control hours of operation. Also, consider using a pool cover for additional energy savings.

Fire Up the Grill – Reduce the temperature inside your home by using an outdoor grill or smoker instead of indoor ovens and stoves.

Think Thermostat – Set manual thermostats to 78 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle.

Georgia Power encourages customers to find even more ways to save by accessing energy saving tools and resources online at GeorgiaPower.com/Save, including hundreds of easy energy tips, a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses. The company also offers customers a single, convenient online portal featuring the most popular energy saving and smart home products, such as LED lighting and smart thermostats, at GeorgiaPowerMarketplace.com. Additionally, Georgia Power's My Power Usage program, a free service connected to Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use online, project their monthly bill and stay within a set energy budget. Finally, step-by-step instructions for the do-it-yourselfer are easy to find on Georgia Power's YouTube Channel.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.5 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

