Serviceaide Acquires IT Service Management Leader, SunView Software

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serviceaide, Inc., a global provider of intelligent, IT and enterprise service management solutions, today announced the acquisition of SunView Software, a leading provider of IT Service Management (ITSM) software. With Fortune 1000 customers around the world, SunView partners with organizations to build smarter, more responsive IT service environments delivering better employee engagement, increased productivity, and improved customer satisfaction.

The combined company will deliver powerful new offerings and capabilities for both SunView and Serviceaide customers. Organizations around the world will benefit, as they modernize and automate the delivery and management of a wide range of service and support functions through the combined products and service offerings.

A leader in AI-powered service management, Serviceaide's offerings include the award-winning Luma Digital Service Management Suite. Luma includes a breakthrough intelligent Virtual Agent, a new way to access and share knowledge, and a service automation platform incorporating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to provide first contact resolution 24×7. Digital conversations with Luma resolve many support needs without human intervention transforming the process of solving service problems through automation and knowledge management.

"Our acquisition of SunView builds on Serviceaide's mission of bringing innovative and best performance/price service management solutions for both ITSM and enterprise service management." said Wai Wong, founder and CEO of Serviceaide. "We are committed to all of our customers. Our goal is to provide leading support as well as a no-risk, strategic roadmap to enable them to extend value across their service solution for many years to come."

SunView's flagship ChangeGear platform is well-known for superior change management, intelligent incident management, and strong asset discovery and management. This acquisition extends Serviceaide's capabilities and reach with a feature-rich ITSM solution that brings additional business value to customers through Serviceaide's intelligent virtual agent technology.

"This announcement is a big win-win for our combined customer base," said Seng Sun, founder and CEO of SunView Software. "Serviceaide's intelligent technology and deep expertise with both enterprise and IT service management pairs well with the ChangeGear platform and will provide incredible new value to our customers."

Merging the technical capabilities, solutions, and expertise of the two companies will accelerate and strengthen the combined company's capacity to support and develop its entire product line. Additionally, customers will experience faster innovation in artificial intelligence, knowledge management, service management, and process automation with the combined company. The company's modular open architecture simplifies integration and no-code deployments means customers can affordably and quickly implement innovative service and support solutions that meet the needs of all industries and service models.

As recently as November 2020, Serviceaide acquired Wendia and its flagship POB (Point of Business) platform with customers across Europe and North America. Serviceaide also offers its Intelligent Service Management (ISM), a uniquely cost-efficient full-featured IT service management suite used by large managed service providers around the world.

Serviceaide is committed to driving high-value innovation and impeccable support across its product line driving transformations without major disruptions to customers. The experience of Wendia customers since its acquisition by Serviceaide underscores that commitment.

"We have been extremely pleased with the results of Wendia's combination with Serviceaide," said Dana Hogan, SVP IT Service Support at Academy Bank, a long-time Wendia customer. "The addition of new product support and development resources and an expanded and innovative product roadmap is delivering exciting new opportunities to improve service management at Academy Bank."

About Serviceaide

Serviceaide is a leader in intelligent service and support. Serviceaide's vision is to transform service management, across ITSM, ESM, and Customer Service. Serving customers around the world, Serviceaide applies breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to deliver better experiences, provide enhanced self-service and empower service owners. Serviceaide transforms service through digital labor conversations, automation, and knowledge. For more information, visit www.serviceaide.com.

About SunView Software

SunView Software, Inc. is a leading provider of IT Service Management software that helps companies build smarter, more responsive IT services environments. By providing an amazing user experience combined with innovative AI/Machine Learning technologies, SunView is helping organizations to drive employee engagement, increase productivity, and improve customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.sunviewsoftware.com.

SOURCE ServiceAide, Inc.

Related Links

http://serviceaide.com

