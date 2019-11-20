Serviceaide Announces New Release of Intelligent Service Management Platform with Added AI Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Serviceaide, Inc. , a global provider of enterprise service management solutions, today announced a powerful new version of its service management platform, Intelligent Service Management (ISM). The new Beta release includes major new AI features that significantly improve mean time to resolution, reduce cost per service request or incident, improve user satisfaction, and lighten workloads for service desks and IT departments.

Maker of the award-winning, AI-powered Luma Virtual Agent, Serviceaide is increasingly leveraging AI technologies like natural language processing and machine learning to bring advanced capabilities and business value to ISM, its full-featured service management suite used by IT and help desk organizations around the world. The new release of ISM can intelligently prioritize service requests, assign tickets, and recommend solutions based on its own review of historical records and practices.

"Today, there are tremendous opportunities to apply AI to improve business, and service management is a major example," said Wai Wong, CEO of Serviceaide. "Gartner estimates only 60 percent of service desk requests result in first contact resolutions. That is costly and unacceptable. New AI capabilities in this ISM release will increase first ticket resolutions and accelerate mean time to resolution (MTTR). The results are improved user experiences and greater service team productivity."

New Capabilities

ISM can analyze user email requests and automatically classify, prioritize and assign tickets based on a historical analysis of a service desk's ticket flow. Auto-population of tickets using machine learning streamlines the process of getting tickets to the right person or group and reduces errors such as misrouted tickets. It's not unusual in service desks for up to 30 percent of tickets to be misrouted and later escalated.

ISM intelligently presents similar tickets and suggests resolutions to analysts at the time the ticket is presented, placing relevant information and recommendations at an analyst's fingertips to improve resolution quality and response times.

Service desks typically focus on KPI's related to ticket resolution. Many companies, particularly managed service providers, base their Service-Level Agreements with customers on MTTR and Response Time. The new AI capabilities in ISM provide an opportunity to dramatically improve those KPIs.

Key Benefits

The advances in Intelligent Service Management deliver significant business value to organizations. Key benefits include:

Reduced mean time to resolution (MTTR)

Increased First Ticket Resolution

Improved user satisfaction and service desk efficiency

Reduced cost per ticket

Reduced service desk workloads and elimination of redundant work

Better operating processes to protect operations from budgetary setbacks

About Serviceaide

Serviceaide is a leader in intelligent chatbots, called virtual agents, that make service and support more productive and intuitive for customers and support teams. The company's AI-powered Virtual Agent, Luma, engages end users through a simple, conversational interface to understand and expedite service requests, automate service delivery and improve the customer experience. The company also offers a full-featured IT Service Management platform used by companies around the world to effectively manage the delivery and support of IT services. Serviceaide was selected as a leader in a recent Forrester Research New Wave™ report on Standalone Chatbots For IT Operations. Visit www.serviceaide.com for more information.

