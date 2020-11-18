Serviceaide Expands Offerings and Global Customer Base with Acquisition of Wendia, a Leader in Enterprise Service Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Serviceaide, Inc. , a global provider of intelligent, IT and enterprise service management solutions, today announced the acquisition of Wendia, provider of proven and robust enterprise service management solutions to organizations worldwide. The combination will create powerful new offerings and capabilities for customers seeking to modernize, streamline and automate the way they deliver and manage a range of service and support functions.

A leader and pioneer in AI-powered service management, Serviceaide offers enterprises around the world the Luma Digital Service Management Suite. Luma includes a Virtual Agent, a breakthrough intelligent chatbot and service automation platform that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to engage customers and users 24x7. Digital conversations provide a means to resolve many support needs without human intervention, and dramatically accelerate the process of solving service requests and problems through automation and knowledge management. Serviceaide launched the Luma 2.X series in the Spring, a new architecture that sets the stage for the integration of deeper, more powerful automation and knowledge management and dissemination capabilities.

Wendia is the maker of POB (Point of Business), a customer acclaimed enterprise service management solution with both large and medium-scale enterprise customers throughout Europe and North America. POB is a highly customizable Enterprise Service Management platform that helps organizations efficiently manage and automate a wide range of business and service functions, including modules for service desk management, configuration and asset management, purchase and inventory management, and self-service and automation.

"By merging the capabilities, expertise and solutions of Serviceaide and Wendia, we offer business and governmental organizations exciting new opportunities to cost-efficiently modernize the delivery of services and knowledge across their enterprises, creating new levels of service and support," said Wai Wong, President and CEO of Serviceaide. "Our combined offerings will help our customers realize greater return on investment, time to value and time to resolution across a wide range of business needs."

"Wendia's global customer base will benefit tremendously from this combination in terms of continued support and development of our product line and faster innovation in critical technology areas like artificial intelligence, knowledge management and process automation," said Kevin Goertzen, CEO of Wendia North America. "Serviceaide's management team has an extensive history in IT and enterprise service management. Luma Virtual Agent technology coupled with POB will deliver another level of service and support."

Serviceaide also offers a full-featured IT service management suite, called Intelligent Service Management. ISM is deployed globally, bringing value across large and small companies. It is a low-code implementation product suite, that is delivered as a turnkey SaaS solution. Well-known brands leverage ISM to efficiently manage IT and other enterprise services. Managed service providers use ISM both for their own support, as well as an efficient solution for their customers.

"Our number one goal is to support our customers' success," said Wong. "Long term, we will deliver significant additional value by combining the best of POB and ISM with no or minimal disruptions to our customers' operations."

Serviceaide continues to evolve a powerful solution across their existing and new products. With a modular architecture for open integration and flexible deployments, companies can deliver exceptional, intelligent service and support that suit their business models and requirements.

About Serviceaide

Serviceaide is a leader in intelligent service and support. Serviceaide's vision is to transform service management, across ITSM, ESM and Customer Service. Serving customers around the world, Serviceaide applies breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to deliver better experiences, provide enhanced self-service and empower service owners. Serviceaide transforms service through digital labor conversations, automation and knowledge. For more information, visit www.serviceaide.com .

About Wendia

Wendia is a global software company that specializes in robust, ITIL-­–compatible on-­–premise and cloud-­–based IT service management solutions. Wendia's flagship product, POB (Point Of Business), covers a broad spectrum of services ranging from analysis, evaluation and optimization of existing service processes to implementation and training of customized solutions based on POB. For more information on Wendia and its ITIL solutions, visit www.wendia.com.

