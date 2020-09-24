Serviceaide Launches Luma 2.5--The Industry's First Knowledge-Centered Virtual Agent For Steamlining Enterprise Service & Support

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Serviceaide, Inc. , a global provider of intelligent IT and enterprise service management solutions, today announced Luma 2.5, the industry's first virtual service and support agent optimized for easy, conversational access to enterprise knowledge and automated services.

Luma Knowledge is integral to Luma Virtual Agent 2.5. For larger corporations that need a federated approach to knowledge, Serviceaide offers the Luma Enterprise Knowledge Hub, a self-learning, knowledge-centered service that optimizes the access, creation, reuse and improvement of data accessibility to solve the day-to-day problems of users. The latest version of Serviceaide's award-winning virtual agent leverages knowledge functionality to harness the power of information. A virtual agent joined to the knowledge repository will increase the success and adoption of self-service and increase end user satisfaction. In addition, there is a wide range of new features and functionality to improve automation and administration.

"Most companies today are struggling to close a knowledge gap that hinders service and support processes and outcomes," said Wai Wang, CEO of Serviceaide. "While there's a tremendous amount of knowledge stored in both enterprise systems and people, organizations struggle to make it easily available to end users, customers and support teams. Luma 2.5 is the most intelligent agent to date in helping close the knowledge gap. It provides a single point of access through an easy-to-use conversational interface with the intelligence to serve up the right information to address problems and requests in a consultative manner."

Luma 2.5 leverages the power of knowledge and information by unifying Serviceaide's AI-powered virtual agent with an enterprise knowledge repository, the Luma Enterprise Knowledge Hub. The combination dramatically accelerates and elevates the self-service experience while greatly improving cost efficiency. The launch of Luma 2.5 follows an earlier announcement this year that Serviceaide is pursuing a knowledge-enhanced roadmap. The introduction of the Luma Enterprise Knowledge Hub and release of Luma 2.5 demonstrates the company's commitment to delivering knowledge-centered capabilities that improve service and support.

The Luma Virtual Agent leverages natural language processing and machine learning to create a conversational interface via voice, email, chat and other channels that understands and proactively guides users to the answers they seek or fulfills their requests through automated services. Luma's automation and workflow engine can automate a wide range of IT and Enterprise Service Management tasks as diverse as provisioning a virtual machine, onboarding new employees, and handling facilities requests and HR changes.

Among the knowledge-centered capabilities of the Luma Virtual Agent 2.5:

Serves up knowledge by forging an understanding between the data and the end requester.

by forging an understanding between the data and the end requester. Differentiates between user needs by disambiguating requests for service and knowledge and delivering the information or services that best fits the request. This can be done by exploring knowledge articles or reviewing actionable skills.

disambiguating requests for service and knowledge and delivering the information or services that best fits the request. This can be done by exploring knowledge articles or reviewing actionable skills. Closes the loop by leveraging machine learning to continuously improve knowledge delivery by providing feedback from its usefulness back into the knowledge base

by leveraging machine learning to continuously improve knowledge delivery by providing feedback from its usefulness back into the knowledge base Provides better answers by offering contextual suggestions for new content and more effective/timely responses.

by offering contextual suggestions for new content and more effective/timely responses. Builds Knowledge by gathering existing knowledge, highlighting gaps, and spotlighting where knowledge needs to be created or improved.

"Knowledge accessibility is an essential success metric for service organizations. If you're not achieving 30-50% ticket deflection, your knowledge management practice may need an over haul. That is especially true today as IT and enterprise service requirements become more complex and 24x7 self-service expected," said Bill Guinn, Chief Technology Officer at Serviceaide. "Luma addresses these challenges by leveraging AI technologies like natural language processing and machine learning to not only seamlessly serve up the right existing knowledge to meet user needs, but continuously improve the knowledge available to users, customers and support personnel alike."

About Serviceaide

Serviceaide is a leader in intelligent service and support. Serviceaide's vision is to transform service management, across ITSM, ESM and Customer Service. Serving customers around the world, Serviceaide applies breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to deliver better experiences, provide enhanced self-service and empower service owners. Serviceaide transforms service through digital labor conversations, automation and knowledge. For more information, visit www.serviceaide.com.

