Serviceberry Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™!

Great Place to Work ® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

"An organization's ability to learn and translate that learning into actions is the ultimate competitive advantage. We at Serviceberry believe in continuously raising the bar and striving to become an employer of choice. Thanks to all our Employees who endorsed our commitment and Great Place to Work® study which helped us get insights on what, how and where can we do better as an organization" ~ Keyur Damani

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL™.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.

About Serviceberry:

Serviceberry is a part of Accion Labs, a leading Technology Solutions company that leverages emerging technologies to drive innovation and business outcomes. With a workforce of over 2000 employees across the globe, Accion Labs has skillset across diverse technology and business domains. Catering to a wide range of industries and driving agility and at enterprise-scale is at the crux of everything that Accion Labs delivers. A dedication to our core values has helped Serviceberry build long-term, value-centered relationships with clients. We take pride in being a global technology company that serves the IT needs of a multitude of businesses. Our technology solutions, services, and engineering are based on innovation, with a world-renowned philosophy of management, a strong culture of invention and risk-taking, and an unremitting focus on customer relations.

