ServiceChannel Announces Annual Conference for Facility Management Industry

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceChannel , the #1 facilities management platform, today announced that registration is open for ServiceX19 , its annual customer conference to be held in Scottsdale, Arizona at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa Montelucia from Sept. 22-24, 2019. At ServiceX19, attendees will meet with peers to discuss challenges and best practices, learn how amazing facilities are the new key to business success and experience immersive demos showcasing the future of facilities management, all to help them deliver a stellar customer experience at each and every physical location.

ServiceX19 will feature guest speakers including Danny Meyer, the founder and Chairman of Shake Shack and the Union Square Hospitality Group, who will keynote the event. Meyer will detail how delivering an amazing customer experience is central to his industry-leading brand. Chef Jeff Henderson will speak on his inspiring journey from ex-con to celebrity chef. Henderson was an executive chef at top restaurants including Café Bellagio and is the star of Flip My Food and author of If You Can See It, You Can Be.

ServiceX19 is a free event open to all facilities management, operations, customer experience, finance and procurement professionals — but space is limited . The three day conference agenda includes:

30+ sessions covering best practices, industry trends and innovations, new ServiceChannel product introductions and roadmaps

Innovation Showcase with immersive experiences of the future of facilities management, including how to use AI and analytics to create more efficiencies, ROI and loyal customers

ServiceX Service Bar where attendees can get help and guidance with hands-on support from ServiceChannel customer success representatives

Personalized guidance including 1-on-1 business evaluations with ServiceChannel experts to provide new insights and best practices

ServiceChannel customer success stories from leaders for top brands in retail, restaurant, health and fitness, theater entertainment, and grocery

"The brands that are winning at brick-and-mortar, regardless of industry, are pulling out all the stops to deliver an amazing experience across their locations that make their customers happy. ServiceChannel is a critical partner in delivering this experience," said Tom Buiocchi, CEO of ServiceChannel. "At ServiceX19, our community will learn the best practices from across sectors to optimize performance and deliver the experience modern customers expect."

Registration for ServiceX19 is now open through Sept. 3. For more information and to register, visit https://servicex.servicechannel.com/register/ .

About ServiceChannel

ServiceChannel transforms facilities management for brands that want to deliver a great customer experience across their physical locations with peak operational performance. Executives and facilities leaders at more than 500 global brands like Bloomin' Brands, Cole Haan, CVS Health, Louis Vuitton, and Under Armour, love the ServiceChannel platform for its marketplace of 50,000 service provider companies, cloud applications, analytics, and intelligence into their multi-billion annual repair and maintenance spend. ServiceChannel is a privately held company funded by Accel, with offices in New York City, Pleasanton, Calif., North Andover, Mass., and London. For more information visit www.servicechannel.com .

