ServiceChannel Announces Record Growth and Major Milestones, as Business Evolution Accelerates Need for Improved Work and Services

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceChannel , the leading online platform for the procurement and delivery of distributed services, today announced a wide range of milestones that demonstrate its unique abilities to not only address the rapidly evolving needs of businesses during the pandemic, but also help them prepare for the new future of retail, restaurant, grocery, and other physically distributed industries.

"The need to effectively and precisely manage the work related to physical properties and assets has never been more important," said Tom Buiocchi, CEO of ServiceChannel. "We are proud to have supported our customers with the data and disciplined workflow during the past year and are excited to help them prepare for this much-anticipated period of recovery and renewal."

New business growth for ServiceChannel has increased 268% year over year, as the company recently:

Introduced new, innovative offerings to enhance the platform's value for both businesses and service providers, including:

ServiceChannel Scout, a capability that uses sophisticated algorithms and empirical data from 150 million transactions to match customers with the best service providers based on cost, quality, and speed metrics.



ServiceChannel Managed, which helps customers achieve best-in-class outcomes for service cost and quality in partnership with ServiceChannel trade, data, and process experts.



ServiceChannel Spaces, a 3D modeling and mapping capability that precisely maps floor plan and asset information for ease of planning, visualization, and service management.



Expanded its customer base into a variety of "new age" industries: These include direct-to-consumer brands, global food delivery organizations, ghost kitchens, cannabis chains, and distributed healthcare organizations, including those who are administering the vast majority of COVID vaccines in the US.





Extended globally with new international customers: The company, which serves customer locations in over 70 countries, recently expanded its global footprint via partnerships with the top franchise organization in Eastern Europe for Starbucks, KFC, Pizza Hut and Burger King, a leading European grocery chain, the largest retailer in Canada, and a global convenience store enterprise with over 10,000 locations.





Processed its 150 millionth transaction on behalf of its customers: ServiceChannel processed its most recent 50 million transactions in half the time that it took to grow from 50 million to 100 million. These transactions, which are digitally recorded and analyzed for industry benchmarking and other valuable customer insights, represent more than $50 billion in services spend.

"In the past year, even with all of the challenges that restaurants were facing, ServiceChannel helped us achieve substantial savings while speeding up repairs," said Aaron Langguth, Facilities Manager at Gibsons Restaurants. "We've continually been impressed with their innovation and their ability to improve our cost and quality outcomes as we all emerge from the pandemic."

More information on ServiceChannel, including customer successes and new product offerings, can be found at www.servicechannel.com .

