ServiceChannel Hires ServiceNow Executive Christopher Mills to Lead Sales

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceChannel , the #1 facilities management platform, today announced the appointment of Christopher Mills as the company's new Senior Vice President of Sales. He joins the company from ServiceNow, where he led sales for their Customer Service Management solution. At ServiceChannel, Mills will lead global efforts to add to the more than 500 leading global brands currently using the platform to improve customer experience and lower operating costs.

The hire follows recent executive hires of Seema Kumar, formerly at Salesforce, as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Todd Lutwak, from eBay and Andreessen-Horowitz, as Senior Vice President of Business & Platform Development.

"Increasingly, brands are realizing that with the help of modern technology, they can improve the customer experience at their physical locations while saving money," said Tom Buiocchi, CEO of ServiceChannel. "That's the power of ServiceChannel. We are excited to have successful platform veterans like Christopher, Seema and Todd to help us continue to innovate and grow."

More than 500 global brands like Bloomin' Brands, CVS Health and Louis Vuitton use ServiceChannel to improve the customer experience in their locations. Leading restaurants, retailers, grocers, banks, gyms, and healthcare organizations rely on ServiceChannel's automation, marketplace of over 50,000 service providers, cloud applications, and analytics to create a better experience in physical locations, and reduce their multi-billion dollar annual repair and maintenance spend.

Mills brings to ServiceChannel a 25 year career in technology operations, strategy and sales leadership. At ServiceNow, Chris created and scaled a global sales organization for their Customer Service Management (CSM) solution. In the 3.5 years of Chris' tenure at NOW, CSM experienced hyper growth through his leadership, securing a position on the Gartner Magic Quadrant, driving business outcomes with major global brands like GE, Vodafone, T. Rowe Price, and Discover Card, and winning business against the largest brands in the industry - Salesforce, Oracle, and Microsoft.

Prior to ServiceNow, Mills was the West US sales director for Cisco, and also held sales leadership positions at Servion Global Solutions and Avaya. Previously, Mills served as an officer in the United States Air Force.

Kumar joined ServiceChannel from Salesforce, where she was a Vice President of Marketing. Kumar has more than 18 years of experience leading product marketing, brand, events and demand generation. Lutwak has more than 20 years of experience in management, marketing and business development, including overseeing platform at eBay. Prior to joining ServiceChannel, he was a partner at Andreesen Horowitz. Pearson has been with ServiceChannel for more than five years, where he leads business and financial operations and strategy.

"It's an exciting time for ServiceChannel, as brands are realizing that their physical locations are huge competitive assets and are using data and automation to deliver a better customer experience," said Mills. "I'm looking forward to helping even more global brands attain their business outcomes through the innovation we are delivering from the ServiceChannel platform."

About ServiceChannel

ServiceChannel transforms facilities management for brands that want to deliver a great customer experience across their physical locations with peak operational performance. Executives and facilities leaders at more than 500 global brands like Bloomin' Brands, Cole Haan, CVS Health, Louis Vuitton, and Under Armour, love the ServiceChannel platform for its marketplace of 50,000 service provider companies, cloud applications, analytics, and intelligence into their multi-billion annual repair and maintenance spend. ServiceChannel is a privately held company funded by Accel, with offices in New York City, Pleasanton, Calif., and London. For more information visit www.servicechannel.com .

