ServiceChannel Kicks Off Annual Customer Event with Hundreds of Brands, and New Industry-first Offerings to Tackle the Future of Facilities Management

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceChannel , the leading facilities management platform, today announced from its annual ServiceX event several new capabilities designed to help customers realize unprecedented cost savings while simultaneously increasing the quality and compliance of their physical buildings and assets. The new innovations are based on ServiceChannel's cloud-based platform and extensive data, which allows customers to more efficiently find, transact with, manage, and measure independent contractors and the work they perform on a brand's buildings and assets.

"Our customers are transforming rapidly and they look to us to be able to anticipate and stay in front of their needs for cost, quality, and safety," said Tom Buiocchi, CEO of ServiceChannel. "Never before have they been asked to do more with less, and never before has their role as facilities professionals been so important to the health of their companies. We are proud to host these critical professionals and provide them with new, modern, and data-driven tools to raise the bar in their respective industries."

The new solutions being announced at ServiceX include:

ServiceChannel Scout – A new offering which leverages the data and deep analysis from over 130 million ServiceChannel transactions to help customers identify and select contractors who have empirically delivered better cost, quality, and outcomes. Results across more than a hundred customers and tens of thousands of transactions have demonstrated cost savings of 20-30%, an improvement in first-time completion of 25%, and a significant decrease in the requirement for manual intervention.

ServiceChannel Managed – An industry-first offering that combines the automation and data-driven recommendations of the ServiceChannel platform with seasoned facilities professionals who oversee, manage and measure the actual outcomes (cost, quality, speed, and compliance) of facilities work with respect to specific customer goals. Today's resource constraints, heightened expectations and the legacy costs of middlemen like brokers and outsourcers have driven many customers to look for a more automated, data-driven, and cost-efficient approach. The new ServiceChannel Managed solution ensures that work is prioritized and performed to customers' expectations.

ServiceChannel Platform Enhancements – Following the unprecedented events of 2020, and effective Jan. 1, 2021, the company will include - free of charge - six new modules of its SaaS platform to drive even more value, automation, and efficiency for its customers. These capabilities include Weather, Rate Validation, Supply Manager, Proposal Recommendations, Site Access and Site Planning, which all contribute to improvement of cost, efficiency, and quality metrics.

ServiceX is taking place Oct. 27-29 virtually and includes interactive sessions, workshops and networking opportunities led by the best minds in the facilities management industry, including speakers from Walmart, Louis Vuitton, The Cheesecake Factory, CarMax, AMC Theaters and more. Today, these and over 500 additional global brands rely on ServiceChannel across hundreds of thousands of locations, millions of transactions, and billions of dollars of spend to deliver lower costs, higher quality, and an improved customer experience across their physical locations and assets.

"Heading into 2021, two-thirds of organizations are investing in automation related to their facilities. Even before the pandemic, the myriad demands on physical space drove facility management improvements, leveraging new data sources, analytics, and planning tools," said Juliana Beauvais, research manager in IDC's enterprise applications practice. "Now facilities teams are shifting to support the resilient organization by delivering fast, safe, and effective results. What was once a 'keep the lights on' function is becoming a strategic partner in creating customer, employee, and operational value."

To learn more about ServiceChannel Scout, ServiceChannel Managed, and the enhanced ServiceChannel platform offerings, visit www.servicechannel.com

To register or view the full ServiceX agenda, visit here .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ServiceChannel