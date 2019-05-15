ServiceChannel Named a Leader in 2019 IDC MarketScape

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceChannel, the #1 facilities management platform, today announced it has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled CMMS Applications 2019 Vendor Assessment.

ServiceChannel enables prominent brands with multiple locations to deliver a best-in-class customer experience across all locations by automating services for facilities and assets, delivering real-time transparency into repair and maintenance costs, and providing visibility into service provider performance.

"We live in an era of incredible data, AI, and IoT, yet the vast majority of businesses are still manually managing the maintenance and repair of their facilities just as they did 50 years ago -- with pen and paper," said Tom Buiocchi, CEO of ServiceChannel. "As a result, businesses are wasting billions of dollars while frustrating customers because their physical spaces are not delivering a great experience. ServiceChannel is designed to help these businesses modernize and deliver better results. Being named a Leader in this report is further validation of the real and tangible benefits that our customers are enjoying."

According to the report, "ServiceChannel is purpose-built for the complexities of distributed facilities and contractor management, supporting the FM/service provider ecosystem. Midsize to large or enterprise multisite organizations should consider ServiceChannel when they are looking for a cloud-based facility management software as well as access to a large marketplace of service providers."[1]

"We have studied how progressive, customer-centric enterprises manage complex facilities and asset portfolios to deliver desirable user experiences," said Kevin Permenter, Research Manager, Enterprise Applications team, IDC. "Through this research, we found the key needs include increased mobile functionality, ease-of-use, more business insights, and tight integration with contractors and subcontractors. We found that ServiceChannel's application favorably meets these criteria."

"With ServiceChannel, CIOs can empower operations and facilities teams to guarantee a great customer experience, and CFOs can be confident that those teams will achieve their mission with predictable costs," said Carolyn Anderson, former executive director of development of Chipotle, and a customer who used ServiceChannel to help grow her facilities fleet from 100 to 2,400 locations.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About ServiceChannel

ServiceChannel transforms facilities management for brands that want to deliver a great customer experience across their physical locations with peak operational performance. Executives and facilities leaders at more than 500 global brands like Bloomin' Brands, Cole Haan, CVS Health, Louis Vuitton, and Under Armour, love the ServiceChannel platform for its marketplace of 50,000 service provider companies, cloud applications, analytics, and intelligence into their multi-billion annual repair and maintenance spend. ServiceChannel is a privately held company funded by Accel, with offices in New York City, Pleasanton, Calif., North Andover, Mass., and London. For more information visit https://servicechannel.com/

Media Contact:

