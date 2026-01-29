ServiceForge releases new report, revealing consumer pushback against AI-driven customer service

Original survey data shows that nearly nine out of 10 consumers prefer to speak with a human representative over an AI bot

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceForge, a leading provider of customer service software for skilled trades and home service businesses, announces the release of its new research report, " Keep Service Human ." The report, which examines how consumers truly feel about artificial intelligence in customer service, reveals a clear message: While AI may improve speed, customers still desire authentic human connection, especially when it comes to local and essential services. The complete findings are now available for download from the ServiceForge website.

According to the new "Keep Service Human" report from ServiceForge, 83% of homeowners say they have actively requested to speak with a human representative over AI.

Based on original survey data, the report shows that 85% of consumers prefer to speak with a real human when contracting a local service business, and one in three respondents say they would hang up immediately if they reached an AI bot. For service-based companies, that translates to a significant number of missed opportunities and lost jobs.

"AI has a role to play in automating back-office tasks and improving efficiency," said Jane Blanchard, head of brand and marketing for ServiceForge. "But when a customer is calling because their heat is out or their basement is flooding, they want things AI can't deliver: empathy, understanding and reassurance."

The findings extend beyond home services. While ServiceForge focuses on skilled trades, respondents reported similar attitudes toward AI in healthcare, real estate, law firms and other service-driven industries, underscoring a widespread desire for human interaction when problems matter most.

Additional findings in the Keep Service Human report include:

54% describe AI-powered customer service as frustrating.

73% say resolution is what matters most, not how fast the call is answered.

"Our data also shows that customers are significantly more likely to leave positive online reviews and express trust in companies that offer human-led customer service, a key differentiator in competitive local markets," said Blanchard. "For home service businesses, the human touch isn't just nice to have; it can be a major competitive advantage."

To see the full report, visit https://www.serviceforge.com/ai-report.

