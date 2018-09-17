ServiceLink Builds on Success of EXOS Appraisal at 2018 Valuation Expo

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When EXOS launched, it created a revolutionary solution. With evolving customer expectations redefining the home buying process, ServiceLink saw an opportunity to improve communication between consumers and appraisers. Thus, EXOS Appraisal was formed.

Allowing consumers to schedule appointments at their convenience through real-time calendaring, while also organizing appraisers' calendars to maximize their time, EXOS Appraisal boosts productivity and efficiency creating a seamless customer experience. And, as the only free office management suite available on the market, EXOS offers independent appraisers the ability to simplify and streamline their business on their own terms.

"For years there have been predictions of great change in the residential appraisal world, and it has finally arrived," said Danny Wiley, Chief Valuation Officer at ServiceLink. "EXOS and the benefits it brings to appraisers is a change few would have envisioned, but appraisers all over the country are using it to increase productivity. We are thrilled to be back at the expo demonstrating EXOS."

In addition to its exhibit at the 2018 Valuation Expo at The Flamingo in Las Vegas, Nevada, ServiceLink leadership will also participate in an educational session and its Vendors and Lenders Live panel. Experts will also be available at exhibits 78 and 79, starting October 1 and running through October 3, 2018, to offer demonstrations of EXOS Appraisal and EXOS Consumer.

To learn more about ServiceLink, please visit the company online here.

About ServiceLink

ServiceLink is the premier national provider of transaction services to the mortgage and finance industries. ServiceLink delivers valuation, title and closing, and flood services to mortgage originators; end-to-end subservicing to mortgage servicers; and default valuation, integrated default title services, vendor invoicing and claims audit services as well as auction services to mortgage servicers. ServiceLink helps clients in the lending industry and beyond achieve their strategic goals, realize greater efficiencies, and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class technology, services, and insight with a relentless commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality, compliance, and service. For more information about ServiceLink, please visit https://www.svclnk.com/

About EXOS Technologies

EXOS is the leader in providing cloud-based digital technologies to real estate lenders and servicers. EXOS Technologies transform consumers' digital expectations around the mortgage experience through mobile apps, voice interaction, APIs, Predictive Analytics and AI. EXOS products include Title, Appraisal, Closing and Servicing – extending and enhancing critical consumer digital touchpoints throughout the entire mortgage lending life cycle. EXOS reduces cycle times, improves quality and enhances a lender's relationship with their consumer. To learn more about EXOS, please visit https://www.meetexos.com/.

