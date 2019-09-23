ServiceLink Introduces EXOS One Marketplace™ Platform for Servicers

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceLink, the premier provider of integrated default services today introduced EXOS One Marketplace™. The state-of-the-art platform delivers a seamless method for mortgage servicers to more efficiently manage default portfolios. Transformative technology incorporates the power of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and data analytics to more accurately project costs, determine and compare evolving disposition paths, decrease turn times, mitigate risk and maximize returns.

Leveraging the power of ServiceLink's EXOS Technologies platform, EXOS One Marketplace™ delivers unprecedented visibility and an entirely new way of managing portfolios. It provides a comprehensive view of the status of assets held in a portfolio along with predictive modeling, data and analytics to make informed decisions in the event of a default. The new marketplace will consolidate seamless ordering of critical services like title, valuations, auction and field services through one integrated provider. Services can be ordered as needed for individual loans or in mass for a larger quantity. The platform allows servicers to more efficiently manage actual and predicted timelines, accurately project costs, model optimal outcomes, and determine best disposition paths, ultimately maximizing potential while minimizing losses and decreasing turn times.

While particularly effective in managing FHA loans, EXOS One Marketplace™ is available for any type of loan. FHA servicers will have views of recommended disposition strategies for every asset: convey property to HUD, sell in 2nd chance auction, or retain the property and take it to REO.

"EXOS One Marketplace™ transforms traditional default servicing operations and leverages the power of both EXOS and ServiceLink's diverse set of services," said Miriam Moore, President of Default Services. "With a propriety blend of personalized performance dashboards and workflow management, EXOS One Marketplace™ is able to deliver ease, efficiency and increased performance to servicers."

About ServiceLink

ServiceLink is the nation's premier provider of digital mortgage services to the mortgage and finance industries. ServiceLink leads the way by delivering best-in-class technologies, a full product suite of services and proven experience, built on a foundation of quality, compliance and service excellence. ServiceLink delivers valuation, title and closing, and flood services to mortgage originators; end-to-end subservicing to mortgage servicers; and default valuation, integrated default title services, vendor invoicing and claims audit services as well as field services and auction services to mortgage servicers. ServiceLink helps clients in the lending industry and beyond achieve their strategic goals, realize greater efficiencies, and better serve their customers. For more information about ServiceLink, please visit https://www.svclnk.com/.

