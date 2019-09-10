ServiceLink Valuation Solutions' Residential Vendor Ranking Affirmed by Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar Credit Ratings has once again awarded ServiceLink Valuations Solutions an 'MOR RV1' ranking, the highest ranking available for a residential vendor in the asset valuation market. Citing ServiceLink's organizational stability, multilevel risk mitigation culture and flexible technology platform, Morningstar's forecast for the ranking is 'Stable.'

The ranking announcement highlighted technology enhancements to ServiceLink's EXOS Valuations platform which streamlines the appraisal management process through a real-time calendar, digital touchpoints and other industry-leading features. Morningstar added, "The company's technology environment, risk-management culture, performance, and experienced management team should position the company well for continued growth and market diversity."

"ServiceLink's Valuations division is proud to receive this designation from Morningstar as it demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and high quality service to our partners in the financial services industry," said Dave Steinmetz, Division President, Origination Services.

ServiceLink is the nation's premier provider of digital mortgage services to the mortgage and finance industries. ServiceLink leads the way by delivering best-in-class technologies, a full product suite of services and proven experience, built on a foundation of quality, compliance and service excellence. ServiceLink delivers valuation, title and closing, and flood services to mortgage originators; end-to-end subservicing to mortgage servicers; and default valuation, integrated default title services, vendor invoicing and claims audit services as well as auction services to mortgage servicers. ServiceLink helps clients in the lending industry and beyond achieve their strategic goals, realize greater efficiencies, and better serve their customers. For more information about ServiceLink, please visit https://www.svclnk.com/.

