ServiceLink's Bryan Bellacosa Named One of HousingWire's Inaugural Tech Trendsetters

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceLink, a leading provider of digital mortgage services, announced today that Bryan Bellacosa, First Vice President, Product Management and Information Technology, has been named one of HousingWire's Tech Trendsetters.

The inaugural list represents executive, product and technology leaders who have played an integral role in bringing innovative solutions to market for housing industry clients at large. Award recipients were carefully selected by HousingWire's editorial board based on their contributions to mortgage and real estate clients over the past year.

Bellacosa, who has been with ServiceLink for 18 years, was recognized for his pivotal role in the development of the company's new client-facing technology platform: EXOS One Marketplace™. The state-of-the-art platform delivers a seamless method for mortgage servicers to more efficiently manage default portfolios. EXOS One Marketplace™ delivers unprecedented visibility and an entirely new way of managing portfolios. It provides a comprehensive view of the status of assets held in a portfolio along with predictive modeling, data and analytics to make informed decisions in the event of a default. The platform allows servicers to more efficiently manage actual and predicted timelines, accurately project costs, model optimal outcomes, and determine best disposition paths, ultimately maximizing potential while minimizing losses and decreasing turn times. While particularly effective in managing FHA loans, EXOS One Marketplace™ is available for any type of loan.

"Each year we honor the top technology companies in the housing industry, but this year we decided to do even more," said Kelsey Ramirez, HousingWire Associate Editor. "This year, for the first time ever, we are looking at the people behind the technology. These experts are propelling the housing industry forward and reimagining the mortgage process."

"We are extremely proud of Bryan and all his accomplishments at ServiceLink and for the default industry as a whole," said Miriam Moore, President of Default Services. "Bryan's knowledge of products and solutions combined with his ability to work closely with internal stakeholders and our clients makes him an incredible asset to the ServiceLink team."

