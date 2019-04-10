ServiceLink's EXOS Technologies Named 2019 HousingWire Tech 100 Winner

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceLink's proprietary digital platform, EXOS Technologies, has been named a winner of the 2019 HousingWire Tech 100 award. This is the second consecutive year that EXOS was selected as one of the top innovators in the housing industry.

"EXOS continues to evolve based on the needs of the market," said Kiran Vattem, ServiceLink's Chief Digital and Technology Officer. "We are continually looking for ways to enhance the user experience and to solve for inefficiencies in the lending life cycle."

From tech start-ups to technology titans, HousingWire received a record number of nominations this year, resulting in one of the most competitive fields ever. HousingWire ultimately selected the leading companies and technologies that 'push the edge of innovation to move markets forward.'

HousingWire selected EXOS Technologies for the way it is taking the digital mortgage experience to new heights with wearable devices and an enhanced voice-enabled digital assistant. In 2018, EXOS was named a Tech 100 winner for its unique ability to provide strategic digital touchpoints for lenders, appraisers, agents and consumers involved in the mortgage origination process.

About EXOS Technologies

EXOS is the leader in providing cloud-based digital technologies to real estate lenders and servicers. EXOS Technologies transform consumers' digital expectations around the mortgage experience through mobile apps, voice interaction, APIs, Predictive Analytics and AI. EXOS products include Title, Appraisal, Closing and Servicing – extending and enhancing critical consumer digital touchpoints throughout the entire mortgage lending life cycle. EXOS reduces cycle times, improves quality and enhances a lender's relationship with their consumer. To learn more about EXOS, please visit https://www.meetexos.com/.

