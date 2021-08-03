ServiceMaster Brands acquires TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

"TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is an excellent addition to the ServiceMaster Brands portfolio," said Elane Stock, CEO of ServiceMaster Brands. "Not only are they the leading brand in their industry, but they also have a deeply ingrained culture of customer service, focus on building the capabilities of their franchise network, and respect for frontline team members – values we share."

Throughout the TWO MEN AND A TRUCK brand's 35-year history, the award-winning franchise system has consistently delivered on their mission of exceeding customers' expectations while living their core values including giving back to the community and THE GRANDMA RULE®: To treat everyone the way you would want your Grandma to be treated. The brand has seen consistent growth dating back to 2009 and most recently reported a 41.32% spike in revenue in Q2 of 2021.

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK's excellent franchise support services and customer relationships are a great complement to SMB's multi-brand infrastructure and capabilities, presenting many opportunities for each brand to benefit.

"We have much to be proud of. What started as a small, local moving company with simply two men and a truck, has grown to an extensive franchise network with locations in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Ireland. Now we are eager to take our brand to the next level," said Jon Nobis, CEO of TMTI. "We are confident the combination of our mission of exceeding customers' expectations with our shared commitment to innovation will drive further growth for both TWO MEN AND A TRUCK and ServiceMaster Brands."

At SMB and TMTI, teams and franchisees alike share a commitment to caring for the communities in which they live and work. That's why SMB is making a charitable contribution to two non-profit organizations, continuing the founding TMTI family's commitment to moving people forward. The first is a $160,000 donation to Convoy of Hope, a humanitarian organization that's often an early responder in times of natural disasters. SMB is also donating $40,000 to Ele's Place, a Lansing-area healing center for grieving children, teens, young adults and their families. Both Convoy of Hope and Ele's Place are organizations TMT has built long-lasting relationships with and will continue to support.

Nobis will join ServiceMaster Brands' Executive Leadership Team, reporting to CEO Elane Stock. The TWO MEN AND A TRUCK team will continue to report to Nobis and will operate from their Home Office out of Lansing, Michigan as they do today.

This is ServiceMaster Brands' second acquisition since Roark Capital purchased the business in 2020.

About ServiceMaster Brands

ServiceMaster Brands is a leading provider of residential and commercial cleaning, restoration and moving services. Founded in 1929, the company operates a network of over 2,100 franchisees across 2,600+ locations serving over 1,000,000 homes and businesses in 2020. ServiceMaster was founded as one of America's first franchise businesses and does business under six brands today across 50 states and nine countries that generate more than $3.3B in system-wide sales: ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, AmeriSpec, and Furniture Medic. While each brand maintains a distinct identity, we share a commitment to our mission to make everyday heroes more heroic. Visit www.servicemaster.com to learn more.

About TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is the fastest-growing franchised moving company in the U.S. and offers comprehensive home and business relocation, junk removal, and packing services in 46 states with more than 380 locations. It all started as an after-school business for two high school boys. With a hand-drawn logo, advertisement in a local paper, and an advertising fund stashed in a ceramic dish, the endeavor was never expected to be more than a local moving company. Now, more than 35 years later, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has completed more than 8.5 million in addition to donating more than $3 million in moving services annually. Visit www.twomenandatruck.com to learn more.

About Roark

Roark focuses on investing in the consumer and business services sectors, with a specialization in franchised and multi-location businesses. Since inception, affiliates of Roark have invested in 95 franchise/multi-location brands, which collectively generate $54 billion in annual system revenues from ~63,000 locations in 50 states and 89 countries. Please visit www.roarkcapital.com to learn more.

