ServiceMaster DSI Appoints Two Seasoned Leaders to CEO and COO

Yaklich joined ServiceMaster Corporate in 2001 and has held numerous leadership positions in finance and operations with various ServiceMaster divisions: Terminix, ServiceMaster Clean and ServiceMaster Restore. Prior to his appointment as CEO, he served as the Vice President of Operations at USIC, an underground utility services provider. While there, he managed nearly 3,000 technicians and oversaw more than $200 million in revenue across the Northeastern United States.

Yaklich is a graduate of Judson University, Elgin, Illinois, USA, with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Finance. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from the Keller Graduate School of Management at DeVry University, Oakbrook, Illinois.

In addition, Mike Specht has been appointed Chief Operations Officer. He oversees day-to-day operations at SMDSI.

Specht brings 25 years of industry experience to his new role—14 of which have been with ServiceMaster DSI. Previously, Specht was Assistant Construction Superintendent, Director of Construction Services, and Vice President of Construction Services. During that time, Specht was responsible for one-third of the company's revenue.

Specht holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA.

"With over 30 years of ServiceMaster experience combined, Andrew and Mike bring extensive knowledge and expertise to the SMDSI Executive Management Team," said Chris Veldman, Chief Financial Officer at SMDSI. "I'm confident that along with their leadership skills and commitment to our business, SMDSI will not only continue providing timely and superior restoration services, but will also expand our already wide-ranging customer base."

About ServiceMaster DSI

ServiceMaster DSI is an ownership/management group headquartered in Downers Grove, IL specializing in providing residential and commercial disaster restoration services through the ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) brands. Starting with its first ServiceMaster license in 1981, ServiceMaster DSI has grown to be the premier ownership group within the ServiceMaster network, amassing 86 licenses within the United States and serving as a flagship SRM operator. Through these brands, SMDSI services clients in all 50 states and its large loss team has provided commercial disaster restoration services in more than 20 countries around the world.

SOURCE ServiceMaster DSI

