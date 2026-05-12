ServiceMaster of Tacoma Expands Capabilities with New Reconstruction Services and Earns Prestigious SRM Designation

TACOMA, Wash., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMaster of Tacoma, a leading provider of disaster restoration and cleaning services in the South Puget Sound region, today announced the expansion of its service offerings to include full-scale reconstruction services. In addition, the company has been awarded the highly respected ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) designation, an honor reserved for the top-performing ServiceMaster Restore franchisees specializing in large-scale commercial restoration.

The addition of reconstruction services marks a significant milestone for ServiceMaster of Tacoma, allowing the company to deliver a true end-to-end solution for customers recovering from property damage. From initial emergency response and mitigation through complete rebuild, clients now benefit from a seamless, single-source partner.

"Expanding into reconstruction allows us to better serve our customers during some of their most challenging moments," said Jeff Sorenson, CEO of ServiceMaster of Tacoma. "Property owners, especially commercial clients, need speed, clarity, and accountability. By managing both mitigation and reconstruction under one roof, we eliminate delays, reduce complexity, and ultimately get businesses back up and running faster."

A Higher Standard in Commercial Restoration

The newly awarded SRM designation further solidifies ServiceMaster of Tacoma's position as a leader in the restoration industry. SRM-certified franchisees are recognized across the ServiceMaster system for their proven ability to manage complex, large-loss commercial restoration projects with precision, scalability, and consistent results.

Earning this designation requires meeting rigorous performance benchmarks, including:

Demonstrated expertise in large-scale commercial loss response

Advanced operational capabilities and trained response teams

Consistent delivery of high-quality outcomes across complex projects

Strong relationships with national accounts, insurance carriers, and property stakeholders

"Achieving SRM status is a reflection of our team's commitment to excellence," added Jeff Hagerman, Head of Business Development at ServiceMaster of Tacoma. "It validates the systems, training, and leadership we've built to handle the most demanding commercial restoration projects."

Delivering End-to-End Solutions

With reconstruction services now integrated into its offerings, ServiceMaster of Tacoma provides:

Emergency Mitigation & Damage Containment (water, fire, mold, and biohazard)

(water, fire, mold, and biohazard) Full Reconstruction & Rebuild Services

Commercial Large-Loss Response

Insurance Coordination & Documentation Support

This comprehensive approach ensures continuity from the moment damage occurs through final project completion, minimizing downtime, controlling costs, and improving outcomes for both residential and commercial clients.

Serving the Tacoma Community and Beyond

ServiceMaster of Tacoma has long been a trusted partner for homeowners, property managers, and business owners throughout the region. With the addition of reconstruction services and the SRM designation, the company is uniquely positioned to handle projects of any size, from single-family homes to large commercial facilities.

For more information about ServiceMaster of Tacoma and its expanded services, visit www.smtacoma.com.

About ServiceMaster of Tacoma

Founded in 1979, ServiceMaster of Tacoma is a locally owned and operated franchise of ServiceMaster Restore, one of the largest disaster restoration providers in the United States. The company specializes in water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage cleanup, mold remediation, biohazard cleanup, and now full reconstruction services. Backed by a national network and local expertise, ServiceMaster of Tacoma delivers fast, reliable, and professional restoration solutions when they are needed most.

SOURCE ServiceMaster Restore of Tacoma