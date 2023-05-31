ServiceMaster Recovery Management® Announces Expansion of Locations in Canada as it Seeks to Boost Geographic Reach

ATLANTA, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMaster Recovery Management ®, a provider of global commercial restoration services, today announced they are expanding their facilities to Canada with the addition of seven new locations strategically located to service the entire country. This brings ServiceMaster's facilities to over 400 commercially certified locations across North America.

"We are thrilled to be growing as a company and this expansion serves as a testament to our dedication to our customers," said Daniel Loosemore, director of ServiceMaster Restore Canada. "The investment in adding the seven new Canadian facilities creates an enhanced ability to provide our services to more clients in a broader range of geographies. We are looking forward to providing the same service, commitment, and expertise that our current clients have come to expect."

SRM has provided emergency restoration services for decades. The company is in a great position to continue expansion. The new locations will provide more opportunities for ServiceMaster Recovery Management to connect with local Canadian commercial clients.

"We are pleased to offer ServiceMaster's enhanced experience and expertise to our Canadian customers," added John Tovar, president of ServiceMaster Restore®. "Today, our company is a trusted industry leader, and it will continue to be a premier provider of disaster recovery services across Northern America. - We currently serve more than 10.5 million customers globally, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to help more businesses get back to normal after a disaster."

While no one can predict the future, everyone can prepare. Protect your business by adding your name to the list for priority service so that you're ready when disaster strikes. Whether your business is interested in planning ahead or has already experienced the unfortunate circumstance of damage by weather, fire, smoke, wind, or mould, contact Dan Loosemore at [email protected].

About ServiceMaster Recovery Management

ServiceMaster Recovery Management is among the nearly 1,000 franchised and licensed ServiceMaster Restore locations around the world. ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, smoke or mold. SRM is the large-scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore and SRM are business units of Atlanta-based ServiceMaster® Brands, a leading franchise provider of needs-based residential and commercial services. More information can be found at srmcat.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Turner

No Limit Agency

312.526.3996

[email protected]

SOURCE ServiceMaster Brands