ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba Offers Certified Cleaning for Chicago Cannabis Dispensaries

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Illinois becomes the 11th state to legalize medical and recreational cannabis, the newly created commercial marijuana industry is expected to become an established part of the economy statewide. Small and large operations are opening for business and discovering the advantages of certified commercial cleaning.

ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba is positioned to deliver specialized services tailored to cannabis dispensaries and commercial greenhouses. The company is well-established as the city's leading commercial cleaning contractor serving public and private organizations all across Chicagoland.

Diana Rodriguez-Zaba, Co-founder and President of ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba, explains her company's position. "We've always been willing to take on clients that other cleaning and restoration contractors might pass over. My staff and field teams really enjoy challenges. This new industry gives us plenty to work with."

Cannabis greenhouses and dispensaries require regular commercial cleaning. They also benefit from expert services that not all cleaning companies provide. Grow room sterilization, odor control and air purification are just a few examples.

ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba offers all these services and more to the city's burgeoning cannabis industry. The company's IICRC-certified capabilities also include an array of emergency storm, water and fire damage cleanup and restoration services.

Diana sums it up. "Our ability to adapt to new industries keeps us ahead of the competition. By working hard to stay on the front lines of the cleaning and restoration business, we stay positioned to serve our customers with our very best."

