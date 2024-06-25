ServiceMaster Restore® & ServiceMaster Clean® host Second Annual We Serve: Veterans Golf Tournament

ATLANTA, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMaster Restore is excited to continue it's We Serve: Veterans program - focused on raising funds to help make a meaningful impact on the lives of veterans and their families – in partnership with Hire Heroes USA.

ServiceMaster Restore® & ServiceMaster Clean® second annual We Serve: Veterans Golf Tournament

This year, ServiceMaster Clean joins in the effort and is helping ServiceMaster Restore raise $150,000 during the We Serve: Veterans Annual Golf Tournament to help veterans and their spouses find a successful career post military service. This year's tournament will be held on Monday, July 15th at Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago. We look forward to seeing past and new sponsors, as well as all donors and participants.

"Last year's launch was a tremendous success. Our ServiceMaster Restore network rallied together in support of our nation's heroes and this year, our sister brand, ServiceMaster Clean, has joined forces to help us raise funds. I'm excited to see the enthusiasm in both networks and the ever-growing partnership with Hire Heroes USA." – John Tovar, Group President, ServiceMaster Brands



Both brands are excited to unite and make a meaningful impact on veterans' lives by raising crucial funds in support of the Hire Heroes USA mission. For further information or media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

"This year, we are delighted to enhance our collaboration at the We Serve: Veterans Golf Tournament with both ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Clean. This partnership is a pivotal opportunity to further our mission, directly supporting veterans and their spouses in building fulfilling careers post-military service." - Ross Dickman, CEO, Hire Heroes USA

For Hire Heroes USA Media Inquiries: London Coble, Communications Manager, [email protected]

About ServiceMaster Restore®

With approximately 2,000 franchised and licensed locations around the world, ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, smoke or mold. SRM is the large-scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore is a business unit of Atlanta-based ServiceMaster® Brands, a leading franchise provider of needs-based residential and commercial services. More information can be found at servicemasterrestore.com and srmcat.com.

About ServiceMaster Clean®

ServiceMaster Clean provides cleaning services in residential and commercial markets, operating through an extensive service network with more than 70 years of experience. Locally owned companies are backed by a national franchise network with more than 400 locations throughout the United States committed to providing custom solutions and reliable service. The vast network of experts provides commercial cleaning services, including carpet cleaning, hard surface floor care, and janitorial cleaning. ServiceMaster Clean is a business unit of Atlanta-based ServiceMaster® Brands, a leading franchise provider of needs-based residential and commercial services. To learn more about ServiceMaster Clean, visit https://www.servicemasterclean.com/.

About Hire Heroes USA:

Hire Heroes USA empowers US military members, veterans, and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. Our organization offers personalized one-on-one coaching, professionally revised resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs, and more to tens of thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually. Since Hire Heroes USA's founding, more than 95,000 Hire Heroes USA clients have found success in their job search. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. Funded exclusively through public donations and federal and private grants, we provide our services at no cost to clients. For more information about our organization, visit hireheroesusa.org.

SOURCE ServiceMaster Brands