ServiceMaster Restore® & ServiceMaster Clean® Raise Funds to Support Veterans

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Clean are thrilled to announce the success of our 2024 We Serve: Veterans Golf Tournament. With immense support from the ServiceMaster family and corporate sponsors, we were able to surpass our $150K goal - benefiting Hire Heroes USA, a nonprofit that champions the integration of U.S. military members, veterans, and their spouses into the civilian workforce.

"The turnout this year was amazing," expressed John Tovar, Group President of ServiceMaster Brands. "Not only did we enjoy a round of golf at the historic Olympia Fields Country Club, but with the tremendous support and generosity from our network of ServiceMaster Restore and Clean franchise owners and Presenting Sponsor, ServiceMaster Restoration Services – one of our largest franchises - we were able to exceed our fundraising goals and make an impact in the lives of those who have given so much for our nation."

The collaboration with Hire Heroes USA plays a crucial role in ServiceMaster Restore and Clean's "We Serve: Veterans" initiative, highlighting our dedication to community service. At the heart of this program is the Hire Heroes USA Veterans 11 campaign, which offers deserving veterans and their spouses extensive career transition support until they find employment. We are currently planning next year's fundraising golf tournaments, continuing our support for Hire Heroes USA.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About ServiceMaster Restore®

With approximately 2,000 franchised and licensed locations around the world, ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, smoke or mold. SRM is the large-scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore is a business unit of Atlanta-based ServiceMaster® Brands, a leading franchise provider of needs-based residential and commercial services. More information can be found at servicemasterrestore.com and srmcat.com.

About ServiceMaster Clean®

ServiceMaster Clean provides cleaning services in residential and commercial markets, operating through an extensive service network with more than 70 years of experience. Locally owned companies are backed by a national franchise network with more than 400 locations throughout the United States committed to providing custom solutions and reliable service. The vast network of experts provides commercial cleaning services, including carpet cleaning, hard surface floor care, and janitorial cleaning. ServiceMaster Clean is a business unit of Atlanta-based ServiceMaster® Brands, a leading franchise provider of needs-based residential and commercial services. To learn more about ServiceMaster Clean, visit https://www.servicemasterclean.com/.

SOURCE ServiceMaster Brands