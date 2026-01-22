ServiceMaster Restore Closes Out 2025 With Franchise Expansion; Sets Sights on Adding 52 New Locations in 2026

After a year of new openings, territory expansion and internal improvements, the brand is entering 2026 focused on strengthening its presence in existing markets.

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMaster Restore , a leading disaster restoration franchise brand, is closing out 2025 strong after a year marked by continued franchise development, strategic operational enhancements and a sharpened focus on serving customers closer to where they live and work.

Throughout 2025, ServiceMaster Restore continued to build on the momentum from earlier in the year, with 18 new franchise signings, 25 openings and expanded coverage across many states including Texas, Florida, Colorado, Ohio, Kentucky and California. Growth was driven in part by existing owners expanding within their territories, reflecting confidence in the brand's model and long-term opportunity.

"Consumers today are looking for providers who are close by, responsive and capable of handling the full scope of their needs," said Jeff Todd , chief franchise development officer at ServiceMaster Brands . "Our focus has been on helping franchise owners go deeper into their markets and evolve their businesses to meet those expectations."

In response to shifting consumer demand, ServiceMaster Restore spent much of 2025 strengthening its reconstruction and construction support capabilities. The goal: enabling franchisees to serve as a true one-stop solution — from initial mitigation through full rebuild — while creating new revenue opportunities within their existing customer base.

The brand also rolled out new tools and resources to support faster, more consistent operations across the network. The brand also launched an updated estimating tool that allows franchisees to create quotes directly on-site along with financing options to help customers pay for their services.

ServiceMaster Restore also raised more than $200,000 in 2025, earning the brand recognition as Hire Heroes USA's 2025 Partner of the Year. The We Serve: Veterans campaign has galvanized ServiceMaster Restore franchisees, vendors and corporate teams nationwide to support meaningful career opportunities for veterans transitioning into civilian life.

In 2026, ServiceMaster Restore expects to continue supporting existing franchise owners as they expand within their territories, adding locations closer to customers. The brand is also preparing for additional franchise openings, with 52 projected openings this year.

"We made great progress in 2025 by focusing on our franchise owners and the fundamentals of the business," said John Tovar , ServiceMaster group president. "That approach puts us in a good place as we head into 2026."

With more than six decades in the restoration industry and franchise opportunities available nationwide, ServiceMaster Restore plans to continue supporting franchise owners as customer needs evolve.

About ServiceMaster Restore®:

With approximately 2,000 franchised and licensed locations around the world, ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, smoke or mold. SRM is the large-scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore is a business unit of Atlanta-based ServiceMaster® Brands, a leading franchise provider of needs-based residential and commercial services. More information can be found at servicemasterrestore.com and srmcat.com .

About ServiceMaster® Brands:

ServiceMaster® Brands is a leading franchisor of residential and commercial services in the restoration, cleaning, moving, junk removal and bioremediation industries. Founded in 1929, the company is home to over 3,200 franchisees across 4,600+ locations serving over 1 million homes and businesses each year. ServiceMaster was founded with a deep commitment to its franchisees and has franchise opportunities available in ServiceMaster Restore®, ServiceMaster Clean®, Merry Maids®, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®, and TWO MEN AND A JUNK TRUCK®. Visit servicemaster.com/franchising to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Turner

Mainland

312.526.3996

[email protected]

SOURCE ServiceMaster Restore