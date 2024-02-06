SERVICEMASTER RESTORE® SECURED A COVETED SPOT AMONG ENTREPRENEUR'S ELITE FRANCHISE 500®

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMaster Restore achieved recognition as a premier franchise, landing a spot in the prestigious Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500® – the world's foremost and comprehensive franchise ranking. Securing a position in the 45th annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a coveted distinction in the competitive franchise landscape. ServiceMaster Restore stands out as a valuable resource for potential franchisees, earning the impressive rank of 93, jumping up one spot from last year's Franchise 500® list. This recognition reflects the company's outstanding performance in crucial aspects like unit growth, financial strength, stability, and brand influence.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.

"We are thrilled to be acknowledged on Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500 list, earning a spot in the top 100 once again. We aim to be a leading franchise in residential and commercial needs-based services," says John Tovar, President of ServiceMaster Restore. "Our profound industry knowledge combined with our local reach and national backing positions us for significant growth prospects ahead."

Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. ServiceMaster Restore's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view ServiceMaster Restore in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2024 issue of Entrepreneur.

About ServiceMaster Restore
With approximately 2,000 franchised and licensed locations around the world, ServiceMaster Restore® and ServiceMaster Recovery Management® (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, smoke, or mold. SRM is the large-scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore is a business unit of Atlanta-based ServiceMaster Brands, a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services. More information can be found at servicemasterrestore.com and srmcat.com.

