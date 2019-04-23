ServiceMax Announces New AI Capability with Remote Triage Offering

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, the leading provider of cloud-based software for service execution management, today announced the launch of ServiceMax Remote Triage. The offering is a new module for the ServiceMax platform and leverages the power of Aquant's leading machine learning engine to help service organizations analyze data from multiple sources to reduce unnecessary dispatching of technicians and service equipment, also known as "truck rolls."

Every time a service technician is needlessly dispatched to a work site, or fails to complete a job during the first visit due to an unexpected problem, it cuts into a company's bottom line. Even those service organizations that track asset movement in near real-time often need help pinpointing the causes of equipment failures and making sense of the best next steps.

The Technology Services Industry Association's research report, The State of Field Services: 2019 , notes that assisted proactive support technologies can help service organizations reduce truck rolls by as much as 71%. In fact, overall adoption of artificial intelligence capabilities for service work is on the rise. A March 2019 IDC report predicts that worldwide spending on AI systems will reach $35.8 billion in 2019, and is expected to more than double by 2022.

Leveraging Aquant's Service Intelligence Platform, ServiceMax Remote Triage unlocks insights with natural language processing and machine learning. The module allows users to identify failures quickly and offers actionable solutions. Service organizations can empower their service teams with a guided process that asks pinpointed questions and ranks possible solutions by likelihood of success and cost effectiveness. Planners and dispatchers can triage the problem with greater accuracy, recommend a remote solution or if a truck roll is required, have greater confidence in selecting the right technicians for the job and dispatching them with the right parts and tools.

"As a client of both ServiceMax and Aquant, I'm excited that two great products are coming together to help organizations provide better service," said Mark Hessinger, Vice President, Global Customer Services at 3D Systems. "With artificial intelligence-driven insights, resolving customer challenges has become more efficient and accurate, ultimately driving improved service profitability."

"Truck rolls are one of the costliest actions in a service organization. With ServiceMax Remote Triage, we've added new capabilities to our platform to help improve and streamline service jobs from the very start, improving operations and experiences for customers and the technicians who service them," said Amit Jain, Senior Vice President of Product at ServiceMax. "Our partnership with Aquant raises the bar on how field service applications can take advantage of AI and machine learning technologies to solve specific problems in the service execution process."

"We are excited to announce our new partnership with ServiceMax," said Shahar Chen, CEO of Aquant. "As the leader of AI technology for the service industry, we look forward to delivering more exciting products that empower service leaders with transformational business insights."

Mark Hessinger of 3D Systems is presenting at Field Service USA 2019 , speaking on April 24 about the company's use of AI to transform service work. Members of the ServiceMax leadership team will also be presenting on April 23 and 24 about the future of field service management.

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax is the global leader in Service Execution Management, offering cloud-based software that improves the productivity of complex, equipment-centric service execution. Enterprise companies across the globe have turned to ServiceMax to help them keep the world running. For more information, visit www.servicemax.com .

About Aquant

Aquant's service intelligence platform supercharges service performance by unlocking a new dimension of insight from enterprises' existing data. The platform mines and analyzes data that is scattered across different systems, hidden in free text, and locked in the minds of the enterprise's most experienced people. It empowers teams to use that data to improve first time resolution, optimize service team performance, assess risk, and drive exceptional customer experiences.

For more information, visit www.aquant.io .

