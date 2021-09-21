ServiceMax Announces New Features in Asset 360 for Salesforce That Drive Customer Profitability

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax , a leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced at Dreamforce that several new features have been added to ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce, a field service solution that is available on Salesforce AppExchange and improves service agility and delivers complete visibility into assets in the field. The new features will better equip customers to leverage asset data across the organization, breaking down data silos and ensuring customers get the most out of their assets.

"It's been a year since we launched Asset 360 on AppExchange, and we've continued to build on our promise to re-imagine what an equipment centric field service solution is and how best to serve our customers as they evolve their service businesses," said Amit Jain, Chief Product Officer, ServiceMax. "With Asset 360's new features, we've made asset data a profit driver that can be used across the organization by providing users with the service history and analytics they need to make better sales decisions within the configure, price, and quote modules in Revenue Cloud and other leading solutions."

New Asset 360 features include:

Increased Visibility into Asset Data with Asset Timeline and Asset Hierarchy. Asset 360's Asset Hierarchy is a way for service organizations to organize and get full visibility into their installed base. It shows the as-maintained status of an asset after it has been sold and installed at the customer site. When technicians know what equipment is on site and what contract coverages exist, first time fix rates improve, revenue leakage drops and techs are more efficient on the job.

with Asset Timeline and Asset Hierarchy. Asset 360's Asset Hierarchy is a way for service organizations to organize and get full visibility into their installed base. It shows the as-maintained status of an asset after it has been sold and installed at the customer site. When technicians know what equipment is on site and what contract coverages exist, first time fix rates improve, revenue leakage drops and techs are more efficient on the job. Improved Service Agility with a templated approach to Service Contract and Maintenance Plans. With templatized contracts it takes less effort to create plans and there's a decrease in manual errors as the data flows to downstream systems. Asset 360 Service Contract Plan automates much of the process and has the added advantage of ensuring that the terms and conditions remain within defined parameters to protect the service margins. Similarly, the new Maintenance Plan Template allows customer-facing teams to use a template when creating an individual maintenance plan, rather than creating each separately.

with a templated approach to Service Contract and Maintenance Plans. With templatized contracts it takes less effort to create plans and there's a decrease in manual errors as the data flows to downstream systems. Asset 360 Service Contract Plan automates much of the process and has the added advantage of ensuring that the terms and conditions remain within defined parameters to protect the service margins. Similarly, the new Maintenance Plan Template allows customer-facing teams to use a template when creating an individual maintenance plan, rather than creating each separately. Enhanced Compatibility with Configure, Price and Quote within Revenue Cloud allows teams to receive better data insight when pricing service quotes. Asset 360 automates service contract creation to handle asset service lifecycle management, which leads to faster sales cycle, increased productivity, more accurate data maintained in a single source of truth.

allows teams to receive better data insight when pricing service quotes. Asset 360 automates service contract creation to handle asset service lifecycle management, which leads to faster sales cycle, increased productivity, more accurate data maintained in a single source of truth. New Best-Practice Process Flows around Supplier Warranty Repair that automate the process steps when assets and subcomponents under warranty need to be sent back to the original supplier for repair, refund, or replacement. All too often, defective units are returned to the warehouse, but instead of being sent on to the supplier, they just gather dust. The Supplier-Warranty-Repair facilitates returning the components to the supplier for repair and recouping the cost incurred by defective components under warranty. Consequently, service departments have visibility into the returns lifecycle and that provides better cost management when it comes to ordering for inventory replenishment.

"ServiceMax Asset 360 on Salesforce AppExchange addresses the complexities of more advanced asset-centric organizations. Issues around warranty management, limited visibility into the state and performance of assets, and distinctions between field and depot services add to an already intense environment and can emerge as key challenges to optimization and innovation," said Liz Miller, VP & Principal Analyst, Constellation Research and co-author of Field Service Management Tools: Reshaping Customer Experience for Real and Virtual Fields. "By augmenting Salesforce Field Service with workflows and best practices in these areas, Asset 360 facilitates the shift to equipment uptime contracts while improving productivity and reducing service delivery costs."

Launched last Fall, Asset 360 has been received positively and is helping companies like Eastman Kodak Company maximize their asset performance and differentiate with service. Asset 360 is natively built on Salesforce and is available in the Salesforce AppExchange . For more information, tune in to our Dreamforce session on Salesforce+, "Why It's Time for Asset-Centric Field Service Management" or click here .

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax's mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As a recognized leader in this space, ServiceMax's mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, customers across all industries can better manage the complexities of service, support faster growth and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses. For more information, visit www.servicemax.com.

