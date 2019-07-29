ServiceMax Announces U.S. Maximize Event to Accelerate Customers' Service Transformation Journeys

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, the leading provider of cloud-based software for service execution management, today announced its 9th annual customer conference taking place this fall from October 21-23 in Chicago. This year, the Maximize conference will focus on accelerating customers' service transformation journeys in complex, equipment-centric service environments.

Maximize offers service industry professionals an opportunity to engage with leading visionaries, ServiceMax executives and industry peers who are driving service execution technology for the future. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn firsthand how to deliver added value to their business by addressing the needs of their workforce, their equipment and their customers with hands-on training, product roadmap previews and presentations of the latest innovations in service technology.

Known as the "dirtiest man on TV" for his role as the executive producer and host of the hit television series Dirty Jobs, Mike Rowe will keynote the event. Rowe's work as a good-humored apprentice on more than 300 different jobs — from boiler repairman to abandoned mine plugger – paid tribute to the service workers who keep the world running. His remarks will focus on the surprising lessons he has learned as an apprentice attempting a variety of jobs across the United States.

Additional keynotes will feature customer stories and use cases from companies including DISH, Tandem, BioTek, MilliporeSigma, and 3D Systems Inc. Sessions will also address service industry trends including the evolving service workforce, understanding equipment data, and delivering a seamless customer experience.

"I'm thrilled to participate in my first Maximize event this year," said Robb Origer, Vice President of In-Home Services, DISH. "I look forward to sharing how DISH has seen improved productivity, customer satisfaction and employee engagement since implementing Zinc by ServiceMax and engaging with ServiceMax's extensive community of service leaders."

"At Maximize, attendees have the unique opportunity to engage with industry peers and existing ServiceMax customers to build meaningful connections that help accelerate their service transformation journeys," said Neil Barua, CEO of ServiceMax. "We're proud to host an event that brings the service community together to share knowledge and empower the technicians who help keep the world running."

Maximize is made possible through the support of ServiceMax's ecosystem partners, including AnswersAnywhere, Bolt Data, Jitterbit, ProntoForms and Uptima, who will be exhibiting the latest field service technology in the Maximize Tools & Technology Expo.

Additional Maximize event locations, including workshops:

London, England – October 7-8

– Tokyo, Japan – November 5

– Sydney, Australia – November 7

To learn more, access a full agenda and register for events, please visit: https://www.servicemax.com/maximize.

